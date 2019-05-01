HBO

We are a little more than two months removed from the finale of the third season of True Detective, which represented something of a return to form for creator Nic Pizzolatto, right down to the frustrating ending. When it comes to character, mood, setting, and acting talent, Pizzolatto is one of the best around. When it comes to sticking the landing, Pizzolatto still hasn’t quite nailed it (and that is also true of the Magnificent Seven remake starring Denzel Washington that Pizzolatto wrote).

In either respect, Pizzolatto is starting to look ahead to season four now, although it appears that he scrapped the original idea he had for the next season of the HBO series and moved on to a new idea, as he told Indiewire.

“I had this idea, and to me, I think it’s a really strong idea, and it would be something I’ve never seen on television before,” Pizzolatto said. “But since then, I’ve had another idea that I’ve talked about with an actor, and that, to me, would be the most exciting thing we could do with True Detective.”