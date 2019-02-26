HBO

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the finale), here — as we have in the past with Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Better Call Saul, and Mayans M.C. — we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed; references to other shows, movies or books; and theories on particular suspects. We scour Reddit threads, social media, and podcasts in an attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

I have plenty of quibbles with the season finale of True Detective and I will get to them, but I think it’s important to state at the outset that, despite those grievances, the finale worked for the most part. I’d consider it a low-key success, and probably exactly the season that Nic Pizzolatto set out to make. It’s not necessarily Pizzolatto’s fault for consistently creating expectations for viewers that he cannot meet — he’s been trying to temper our expectations all season long. We weren’t listening. With Elisa’s documentary, he devoted an entire subplot to warning viewers about getting caught up in conspiracy theories. He told us that this is not the show we think it is, but many of us ignored him because we wanted it to be that show.

The problem is, Pizzolatto — as he did in the first season — provided all the necessary ingredients for a spectacular finale. We’ve mapped up a number of different plausible and exciting scenarios, as have others. However, we’ve all conditioned ourselves to expect the big twist that will blow our minds, but writers aren’t always interested in telling that kind of story. Pizzolatto never wanted to hide the ball; he didn’t want to trick the viewers and pull one over on us in the end. True Detective is not a Lindelofian creation or a Shyamalan mystery. It is first and foremost a character study; the mystery is secondary.