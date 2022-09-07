After turning Yellowstone into a massive franchise for Paramount, Taylor Sheridan is back with a new TV series that brings another Hollywood legend to the small screen: Sylvester Stallone. Trading in the mountains of Montana for the plains of Oklahoma, Tulsa King features Stallone as a displaced mob boss who reluctantly finds himself banished to a place that’s nothing like the streets of New York.

While intent on learning why he’s really been sent away, the new teaser shows Stallone’s character having free reign to do as he pleases in the Oklahoma town. With nothing else to do, he quickly gets to work setting up his own criminal enterprise. If he’s going to be stuck in this town, he might as well rule it.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Here’s the official synopsis:

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King premieres November 13 on Paramount+.