Vanna White has been the co-host of Wheel of Fortune since 1982. For nearly that half time, she hasn’t gotten a raise.

White is “lawyered up” for an overdue increase in her pay. TMZ reports that she won’t return to Wheel “unless she makes at least half of what Pat Sajak has been making.” White earns $3 million per season, which ain’t nothing, but it’s only one-fifth of Sajak’s alleged $15 million salary. “After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 percent of what he makes seems like a no-brainer,” a source said.

Sony, we’re told, is not on board, at least not yet. One source with direct knowledge described the negotiations as “very difficult.” Our sources also say Vanna feels like the issue is bigger than her. As one source says, “She feels like it’s a statement for all women.” We’re told Vanna wants to stay on the show, but if she doesn’t get what she believes is “a minimum of what is fair,” that’s a real possibility.

Here’s an idea: give Vanna a raise, let her host the show instead of Ryan Seacrest (no offense but save some jobs for the rest of us, buddy), and get a rotating group of Muppets to turn the letters. Series-best ratings.

(Via TMZ)