Alfonso Ribeiro Busts Out ‘The Carlton’ One Last Time Before Being Crowned Champ Of ‘DWTS’

Alfonso Ribeiro overcame a pulled groin and a busted back to win season 19 of Dancing With The Stars with partner Witney Carson. The duo received three perfect scores en route to the Mirrorball Trophy Tuesday night. They also combined to do “The Carlton” one final time.

It was glorious.

Ribeiro received a big boost from his ol’ pal Will Smith Monday night when he asked his 74 million Facebook followers to vote. Ribeiro likely had the crown all wrapped up but it was nice to see the Fresh Prince finally show his support.