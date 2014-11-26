Alfonso Ribeiro Busts Out ‘The Carlton’ One Last Time Before Being Crowned Champ Of ‘DWTS’

Alfonso Ribeiro overcame a pulled groin and a busted back to win season 19 of Dancing With The Stars with partner Witney Carson. The duo received three perfect scores en route to the Mirrorball Trophy Tuesday night. They also combined to do “The Carlton” one final time.
It was glorious.
Ribeiro received a big boost from his ol’ pal Will Smith Monday night when he asked his 74 million Facebook followers to vote. Ribeiro likely had the crown all wrapped up but it was nice to see the Fresh Prince finally show his support.
is he still married to that hot porn chick?
He never married her, just dated.
Dated or “Dated”?
Love him. So glad he won!
He totally owned the show from day 1. And he’s such a charismatic dude, well deserved!
Helps when you’ve been a professional dancer since before you were a teen: [33.media.tumblr.com]
Surely helps. Not currently, but surely helps.
Galavant snuck into this article.
hes a pretty good break dancer… i remember seeing him breaking on silver spoons
I think she had some training from Polechick.com
Carlton is STILL going strong!
Janel should’ve won.
So they voted for him because Jaden’s dad said to?
Surprised nothing was mentioned in the article about everyone else joining in to. Defiently the best part :)
Not like they had a choice. If Alfonso Ribeiro busts out The Carlton, you dance The Carlton.
Am i wrong thinking he was a semi professional dancer in his younger days? Whos gonna win next year, fucking Gregory Hines or Barishnakov?
No semi about it. Danced in a Pepsi commercial with Michael Jackson. He was also rumored to be the one who died in a tragic Pop Rocks and soda accident, but that’s a story for a different day.
It would be awesome if either corpse won.
You haters are stupid. He deserved to win. Just like Romeo. I’m glad he won. I love him. Lea Thompson had dance training when she was younger also, but that didn’t help her win did it? A$$ holes.
Really Joe C?