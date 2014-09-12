Weekend Preview: A Bloodier ‘E.R.’ Set In Early 20th Century America

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you’re not watching The Knick, I really can’t recommend it enough. It’s basically E.R. set in the early 20th century, only its really fascinating to see what kind of methods doctors used before certain technologies and medications came along. It’s also very, very gross.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I LOVE Peter Capaldi. I do NOT love him as the Doctor (yet). I blame Steven Moffat.

Intruders (BBC America, Saturday 10 p.m.) — Anyone watching this? I haven’t had a chance yet? Thoughts?

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — What happened to Al Capone in real life and Nucky Thompson/Johnson in real life may play a role in the final season, but I think that events from Lucky Luciano’s real life will ultimately shape the season.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco Giants (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Smokin’ Jay Cutler gives no f**ks.

Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11 p.m.) — HBO has no new programming in the 10:00 hour after Boardwalk (they’re airing True Detective there), so why not move up Last Week Tonight until that hole is plugged? Give us an extra hour of sleep for a week or two, eh?

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — There’s a lot less sexytimes on Masters of Sex this season. Also, a lot less Allison Janney. The fact that it’s not as good as the first season may or may not have anything to do with those facts.