Weekend Preview: A Bloodier ‘E.R.’ Set In Early 20th Century America

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you’re not watching The Knick, I really can’t recommend it enough. It’s basically E.R. set in the early 20th century, only its really fascinating to see what kind of methods doctors used before certain technologies and medications came along. It’s also very, very gross.
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I LOVE Peter Capaldi. I do NOT love him as the Doctor (yet). I blame Steven Moffat.
Intruders (BBC America, Saturday 10 p.m.) — Anyone watching this? I haven’t had a chance yet? Thoughts?
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — What happened to Al Capone in real life and Nucky Thompson/Johnson in real life may play a role in the final season, but I think that events from Lucky Luciano’s real life will ultimately shape the season.
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco Giants (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Smokin’ Jay Cutler gives no f**ks.
Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11 p.m.) — HBO has no new programming in the 10:00 hour after Boardwalk (they’re airing True Detective there), so why not move up Last Week Tonight until that hole is plugged? Give us an extra hour of sleep for a week or two, eh?
Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — There’s a lot less sexytimes on Masters of Sex this season. Also, a lot less Allison Janney. The fact that it’s not as good as the first season may or may not have anything to do with those facts.
The Strain
I’ve stuck with it like a tongue snake to the throat!
A football team playing a baseball team on Sunday. I never thought I’d see the day?
What’s that you say? Rowles wrote this weekend preview and doesn’t know the difference between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants? Ah, yes, that would make more sense than a two sport crossover.
Hey, Dustin is a consummate professional. He does amazing work around here. No mistakes in any of his articles. Ever. This was clearly written by someone else.
Hey, let’s be fair. He only linked to 4 articles he wrote in this one.
To be fair, this is more entertaining than the game is likely to be.
You mentioned Masters of Sex rather than The Strain. Good on you, Dustin. You got my respect. I ain’t even gonna add anything else.
I love The Knick, but I do not recommend watching it off your DVR while eating dinner.
I’m mad at y’all for forgetting Trailer Park Boys last week.
The opinion that it’s not as good as the first season*
Not sure if I’d call The Knick “E.R. set in the early 20th century.” On E.R. people actually survived surgery usually rather than ending up a lifeless corpse in the middle of a open air operating theater.
Exactly. It’s E.R. in the year 1900.
The Knick is not “basically ER set in the early 20th century” it is something much darker and more twisted. Which is exactly why it is a fantastic show to watch. A description like yours, if I hadn’t watched already, would have turned me off from the show.
Yeah the whole ER thing was like a shallow blurb you’d see in a 90s TV Guide. I don’t have anything remarkable to add, but yeah, The Knick really is fantastic so far.. I love how Soderbergh’s soundtracks sound like they’re lifted straight from Sega Genesis, I first noticed in Contagion ha.
I thought we’d all agreed that it’s House set in the early 20th century.
@Woody Bombay nice! My first thoughts were Thackery is House, just in a time before sarcasm really took off.. I also like to imagine some of my favorite characters from different shows interacting w each other (I most want to see Daniel Holden n Rust Cohle tossin a few cold ones back together), but how awesome would it be to see Thackery n House exchange cocaine injections for oxy while discussing biology ha
So far the intruder is okay in the same way Rubicon was.
So far, Peter Capaldi is riding on a lot of credit he built up in the last scene of the first episode… the one where Matt Smith’s Doctor calls Clara and explains to her how much Capaldi’s Doctor needs her help, and then the subsequent vulnerable moment between he and her. I thought that was extremely well done and set a tone I was hoping the following episodes would build on. So far, though, I haven’t really grasped the character yet.
And personally, I’ve very much enjoyed Masters of Sex this season. A few episodes have absolutely hit it out of the park. Especially the episode set entirely in the hotel on a single night… maybe it was 4 or 5? I forget which number, but that was a fantastic hour of television.
Have to disagree about Doctor Who, I think the writing’s improved on last season, and Capaldi is nailing a darker, less emotional Doctor (much more like classic Who, esp. Doctor no.7). However, The Knick is fantastic – one thing I feel isn’t mentioned enough about it (amongst the many positives) is the score. The music absolutely nails the atmosphere of the whole show.
I’m sold on Capaldi as the Doctor. The episodes themselves haven’t been great tho.