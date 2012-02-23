What's On Tonight: 'Archer' Goes to the Redneck Theme Park That Is West Virginia

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) – YES YES YES. The first “YES” is for tonight’s Uproxx live blogger, associate art director Chad Hurd (ask questions now, he’ll answer at 10 p.m. EST). The second “YES” is for the plot of tonight’s “Archer”-gone-“Justified” episode, “Bloody Ferlin,” in which ISIS travels to West Virginia (with special guest Jack McBrayer). The third “YES” is for the band Yes. Don’t they (not) rock?

30 Rock (NBC, 8 p.m.) – A “30 Rock” episode celebrating Leap Day needs at least four references to February 29th’s most famous birthday boy: serial killer Richard Ramirez. It’s either him, or Ja Rule.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Scratch that: Jerry Gergich is the most renowned Leap Baby. Of course he was born on February 29th, and because he’s turning 64, that REALLY means he’s turning 16. Math, people. So, Leslie & Co. throw him a Sweet Sixteen party. He’s gonna receive so many sweater vests…

The Office (NBC, 9 p.m.) – I spent a good chunk of last night watching old “Office” clips on YouTube, including THE SCENE from “Casino Night” where Jim kisses Pam for the first time. (Spoiler alert?) I miss those moments so much. Jim can receive all the “unwelcome visitors” that the show throws at him, which is what happens tonight (Cathy, presumably), but it’ll never be the same. Sigh.

Billy on the Street (Fuse, 11 p.m.) – Season finale. Now that Time Warner and MSG Network are longer hootin’ and hollerin’ at each other, EVERYONE can enjoy the flamboyant awkwardness that is “Billy on the Street.” IDEA: Billy asks the heads of Time Warner and MSG what the f*ck took so long. If you’ve missed any episodes or just want to see Rachel Dratch name white people again, Fuse is airing a two-hour marathon beforehand.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kristin Chenoweth on Letterman; Meredith Vieira on Leno; Joel McHale and Justin Theroux on Kimmel; Malin Akerman on Kimmel; William Shatner, Padma Lakshmi, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad on Fallon; Mike Epps on Conan; Paul Rudd on Stewart; and Placido Domingo on Colbert.