What’s On Tonight: ‘Castle Rock’ Is Here To Give Us All Nightmares

Castle Rock (Hulu) – If watching a Stephen King show after midnight doesn’t give you night terrors, congratulations, this show is for you. Andre Holland stars as Henry, an attorney forced to return to his hometown after a mysterious inmate pops up in a cage underneath Shawshank. Henry’s got a murky past too, one that involves the unsolved murder of his father – an event he has no memory of. Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Sissy f*cking Spacek also star in this thing so you know it’s going to be equal parts brilliant and terrifying.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More eliminations take place tonight.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A pair of best friends, a married couple, and some barrel racers try to guess that song, and Jamie Foxx continues his very public cry for help.

Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy (DSC, 8:00 p.m.) – Guy Fieri (yes, that one) recruits his son to head down to the Bahamas for a tropical Diners, Drive Ins & Dives, complete with a look at the menu of choice for some of the deadliest sharks in the region.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – We finally learn what happened during the “Dark Year,” – spoiler, it’s cannibalism – as Octavia marches her army to the valley and Clarke risks everything to save her mom.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Jane pens a personal essay about motherhood after a pregnancy scare while Sutton scrambles to pull a photo shoot together on a limited budget.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Deran’s past comes back to haunt him as J tries to get back into Smurf’s good graces after she threatens to take back the family business.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Talon struggles to control the murderous demon she let loose on the world as her friendship with Gwynn takes a surprising turn.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s Halloween-themed episode looks at the Salem Witch Trials and the inspiration behind the stories of Dracula.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Caitlin celebrate Christmas in New York while Kelsey finds herself caught in a web of her own making.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Ms. Snap is inspired by the local book fair while the rest of the teachers are inspired by a moving company called “Moving Hunks.”

