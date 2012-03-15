What's On Tonight: 'Community' Is Finally Back, You Guys

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) – So. You might have heard this show returns tonight, after a three-month-long hiatus. How should you celebrate? You could read an interview with one of its writers, laugh at Joel McHale drinking on “The Today Show,” learn 25 facts you may not have known about its cast members, or look at the best fan-made posters and videos since the “break” was announced. Oh, and also watch tonight’s episode. Pretty please, with Annie on top. If you don’t, the American (Idol’ers) will have already won.

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) – Part one of a two-part finale. Bryan Cranston drops by “Archer” to play an astronaut, and the show’s Background Director Jon Bass visits the Uproxx live-blog, beginning at 10 p.m. EST, to discuss the “stunning visuals that made this finale episode one of our best episodes yet.” That’s pretty darn best.

30 Rock (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Dennis Duffy returns tonight, which leads to the inevitable: #1. Dr. Drew Baird, #2. Dennis Duffy, #3. Floyd DeBarber, #4. Carol Burnett, #5. Wesley Snipes, #6. Steven Black, #7. Criss Chros, and #8. Astronaut Mike Dexter. Cranston’s the only astronaut for me…I mean, Liz.

The Office/Up All Night (9-10 p.m.) – No “Parks and Recreation,” but we do get the Nard Dog going down to…eh, I lost all interest after typing “no Parks and Recreation.” Probably something happens in an office on “The Office,” and a baby acts like a baby on “Up All Night.”

Unsupervised (FX, 10:30 p.m.) – Charlie “Wild Card” Day guests stars on “Unsupervised,” which is a good thing. Both Joel and Gary’s homes need A LOT of Charlie Work done.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kiefer Sutherland and Kathryn Hahn on Leno; C-Tates and Genesis Rodriguez on Kimmel; and Dexter Filkins on Colbert. (A lot of March Madness means less late-night shows. I like that.)