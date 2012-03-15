What's On Tonight: 'Community' Is Finally Back, You Guys

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) – So. You might have heard this show returns tonight, after a three-month-long hiatus. How should you celebrate? You could read an interview with one of its writers, laugh at Joel McHale drinking on “The Today Show,” learn 25 facts you may not have known about its cast members, or look at the best fan-made posters and videos since the “break” was announced. Oh, and also watch tonight’s episode. Pretty please, with Annie on top. If you don’t, the American (Idol’ers) will have already won.
Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) – Part one of a two-part finale. Bryan Cranston drops by “Archer” to play an astronaut, and the show’s Background Director Jon Bass visits the Uproxx live-blog, beginning at 10 p.m. EST, to discuss the “stunning visuals that made this finale episode one of our best episodes yet.” That’s pretty darn best.
30 Rock (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Dennis Duffy returns tonight, which leads to the inevitable: #1. Dr. Drew Baird, #2. Dennis Duffy, #3. Floyd DeBarber, #4. Carol Burnett, #5. Wesley Snipes, #6. Steven Black, #7. Criss Chros, and #8. Astronaut Mike Dexter. Cranston’s the only astronaut for me…I mean, Liz.
The Office/Up All Night (9-10 p.m.) – No “Parks and Recreation,” but we do get the Nard Dog going down to…eh, I lost all interest after typing “no Parks and Recreation.” Probably something happens in an office on “The Office,” and a baby acts like a baby on “Up All Night.”
Unsupervised (FX, 10:30 p.m.) – Charlie “Wild Card” Day guests stars on “Unsupervised,” which is a good thing. Both Joel and Gary’s homes need A LOT of Charlie Work done.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kiefer Sutherland and Kathryn Hahn on Leno; C-Tates and Genesis Rodriguez on Kimmel; and Dexter Filkins on Colbert. (A lot of March Madness means less late-night shows. I like that.)
It’s been three months!? Good lord. Tonight is going to be like spending an evening with an old friend, except this friend won’t try to sleep with your girlfriend one drunken Saturday night.
NCAA basketball, Community and Archer. Cool. Cool cool cool.
Pretty much my thoughts exactly. This is one of those nights that no matter what sort of feminine wiles are employed, the woman will not touch the remote.
3 quarters of guys missing wide open jump shots! wooo!!!
The Office has actually been okay the last few weeks.
If by ‘Okay’ you mean watchable because its not painfully bad… maybe.
yeah, but I cannot watch this Nellie character. she is Ricky Gervais, who was supremely entertaining for 12 episodes… but not for the long haul.
So that basically sums up Catherinw Tate’s career in one sentence.
C-Tates and Libertad from the telenovela Prisionera on the same late night show! It’s like something I never thought I wanted finally coming true.
Previews for Archer make it look like a play off of Moonraker.
Adam Reed has said as much. He also said there was a very contrived way to get the whole gang into space.
Wichita State’s Shockers v. Shaka’s VCU team.
I think I have to give the edge to these ladies.
Called VCU’s upset win on my bracket, boo-yah!
(Ashville did not beat Syracuse in my super upset special though, damn!)
Otto; pretty sure she’s making that sign as a polite request.
Community was off the air? Huh. With the daily coverage here I thought it had won the great Sitcom Wars and was now the only show on TV.
Is Community that show about Alison Brie gifs?
“It’s like a thought with another thought’s hat on!”
Gillian Jacobs absolutely killed it this episode.
yep. as an English major, that totally spoke to me.
Only two Archer episodes left? Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…
Parks and Recreations on hiatus? Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…
Sure Community coming back is nice, but I’m going to need a whole lot of incest, blood, an ass-kicking dwarf, Stannis/Davos, and direwolves to get over this.
Winter is Coming.
If there isn’t an animated gif of Jeff’s heart on here tomorrow morning I will be disappointed in you guys.
I’m guessing you wont be disappointed. That GIF also sums this place up.
hey community fanboys, you know this show isnt that good and does not hold ron swanson’s barbed wire jock strap
4/8 posts today focused on Community
Technically, two posts were about Community, one post was about Joel McHale (who has been covered on WG since his pre-Community days on The Soup) being on the Today show, and one was the night’s listings, which were led by Community because its return was the most notable thing on TV last night by a long shot.
But thank you for your thoughtful analysis anyway.