What’s On Tonight: ‘Gotham’ Introduces A Goofy New Villain

Alien 3 (IFC, 6:30 p.m.) — I’m sure there’s someone out there who thinks this is David Fincher’s best movie. They would be wrong, because Alien 3 isn’t Zodiac.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8 p.m.) — “Raj’s honesty comes back to haunt him when his new girlfriend is unfriendly to Penny.” OK, but when is the Comedy Big Bang Theory crossover happening?
Gotham/Sleep Hollow (Fox, 8 p.m.) — On Gotham, Gordon and Bullock track down a vigilante who is killing corrupt Gotham citizens by attaching them to weather balloons. His name: the Balloonman. Can’t wait to see the Heliumtankman in episode six.
Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — The last time the Seahawks played the Redskins in Washington, RGIII died. R.I.P. RGIII (doesn’t that playoff game seem like it was a decade ago?).
Supernatural (The CW, 9 p.m.) — A behind-the-scenes look at the first nine seasons, including interviews with the cast and crew. Someone ask Jared Padalecki why he sucked on Gilmore Girls.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Aziz Ansari and Jackson Browne on Letterman; Jeremy Renner, Carol Burnett, Mario Batali, and Joe Perry on Fallon; Dax Shepard and Karen Gillan on Kimmel; James Spader and Rachel Dratch on Meyers; Atul Gawande on Stewart; and James McPherson on Colbert.
Please tell me that Gotham description is a joke.
I’ve really liked the first two episodes, but good lord…
Really? I thought the first two episodes were fucking awful. And I really wanted to like the show.
“The safety of Gotham is up in the air.” I wish I could take credit for that doozy, but that’s what the official show website says about tonight’s episode.
Even Kite-Man is laughing at that idea.
Mista Balloon hands…
Drinkin’ outta cups…
Epic callback. I haven’t thought about that recording in a awhile but it makes me laugh every time I do.
Awesome.
Gotham disappointed me on all levels. I was looking forward to it the most of all new shows. It’s just downright bad.
I can only hope that “Balloon Man” is the name that the press gives Professor Pyg.
Well, after the first attack, the culprit did drop a pig mask at the scene…
So far, I’ve liked Gotham. It’s fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously as Arrow seems to. It feels like a comic book come to life.