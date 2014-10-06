What’s On Tonight: ‘Gotham’ Introduces A Goofy New Villain

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.06.14 10 Comments

Alien 3 (IFC, 6:30 p.m.) — I’m sure there’s someone out there who thinks this is David Fincher’s best movie. They would be wrong, because Alien 3 isn’t Zodiac.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8 p.m.) — “Raj’s honesty comes back to haunt him when his new girlfriend is unfriendly to Penny.” OK, but when is the Comedy Big Bang Theory crossover happening?

Gotham/Sleep Hollow (Fox, 8 p.m.) — On Gotham, Gordon and Bullock track down a vigilante who is killing corrupt Gotham citizens by attaching them to weather balloons. His name: the Balloonman. Can’t wait to see the Heliumtankman in episode six.

Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — The last time the Seahawks played the Redskins in Washington, RGIII died. R.I.P. RGIII (doesn’t that playoff game seem like it was a decade ago?).

Supernatural (The CW, 9 p.m.) — A behind-the-scenes look at the first nine seasons, including interviews with the cast and crew. Someone ask Jared Padalecki why he sucked on Gilmore Girls.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Aziz Ansari and Jackson Browne on Letterman; Jeremy Renner, Carol Burnett, Mario Batali, and Joe Perry on Fallon; Dax Shepard and Karen Gillan on Kimmel; James Spader and Rachel Dratch on Meyers; Atul Gawande on Stewart; and James McPherson on Colbert.

