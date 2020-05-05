If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. Also, there’s been a wild amount of new Apple TV+, Netflix, and HBO offerings over the past week, so here’s your chance to catch up as much as possible.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix stand-up special) — The streaming giant’s offering multiple comedy specials to deliver laughs this month, and the first in the line-up would be the legendary Jerry Seinfeld in his second Netflix special. Expect him to keep mining everyday life to unveil comedy in the commonplace. Although the title of this special feels Bond-esque, Seinfeld doesn’t disappoint those expecting his trademarked sharp perceptions about everyday life.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Aaaaand Jerry Seinfeld’s popping in for a quarantine-style visit.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry’s just now realizing that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies while the return of Godspeed coincides with Iris’ attempted escape from the Mirrorverse.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Darlene and Ben start building their life while Jackie and Becky go on a road trip to Mexico to meet an estranged family member.

D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Loom of Fate’s causing friction while Constantine and Ava attempt to help Sara pick up the pieces of what happened.

For Life (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Aaron attempts to take on retrial, while prison warden Cyrus Hunt has another idea, and the prison riot’s aftermath continues to reverberate.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Tray’s having Thanksgiving with his rival and cousin while Amira and Shahzad truly get to know their family.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss, and Ezra Koenig

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Alain de Botton, Barry Manilow

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Nathan Lane, Lauren Lapkus

A Little Later With Lilly Singh — Larry Wilmore, Quinta Brunson