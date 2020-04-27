Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The show’s season finale sees Malcolm unraveling as the mystery of the girl in the box begins to unravel and the Whitlys banding together to take down Nicholas Endicott.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix series) — Mindy Kaling’s latest project, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story, has arrived for your nerdy pleasure.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The team tries to rescue a blind woman trapped inside a burning building while Athena’s routine call turns into something more sinister and Hen performs a risky procedure on the set of a TV cooking competition.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The couples must decide whether they want to pursue a relationship before pairing up to perform for the judges.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show takes a look back at the road to the finals with key performances from the best the competition has had to offer.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Michael tries to convince Maria to seek help in understanding her vision while Liz is hit with a surprise visit from her mother.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Stress takes its toll on the family as Paul and Ally wait for news about Luke’s worsening condition.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — The group sets out to solve one final mystery.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Two time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R. drops by to hear the contestants’ original pitches for her new album.