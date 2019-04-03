What’s On Tonight: ‘You’re The Worst’ Comes To An End

FXX



You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The series finale of You’re The Worst is here which, yeah, it’s super depressing. But the show finishes out strong with Jimmy and Gretchen finally walking down the aisle and saying “I Do,” but not before grappling with the true meaning of marriage.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Manning and Dr. Choi find themselves on opposite sides of a major disagreement over doctor-patient confidentiality while Dr. Halstead treats an FBI agent who’s not being honest about his injuries.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Empire launches its tour in Philly right when the Feds begin investigating the company and Cookie struggles with her feelings for Damon.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Alison mentors the Perfectionists as they try to juggle their academic demands and the investigation into Noah’s death.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — One castaway struggles to find balance at an immunity challenge after exhaustion takes its toll.

The Goldbergs (AMC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly’s concerns over Murray’s health push him to the breaking point while Adam creates his first rockumentary.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey pushes back against Mellor after he fights her efforts to get the cheerleading squad up to snuff.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide gets angry at Cruz when he feels his orders were disobeyed in the field and Boden reconnects with an old high-school friend during a call to a house fire.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane turns to Alba for advice when her Catholic guilt gets the better of her while Xo helps diffuse a tense argument between River and Rogelio.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Phil surprises Alex at school right before she wins an award she didn’t tell him about and Claire’s determination to be a “yes” woman causes problems in her relationship with Luke.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia gleans answers from the Binder while Alice and Quentin work together on a spell that could help defeat the Monster.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — To celebrate Angie’s 30th birthday, Will throws a big party recreating Ozzfest, which Angie missed in her 20s; but when Angie assumes Owen planned it for her, awkward encounters ensue.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Burgess considers her future with Blair while Voight negotiates a truce to end a gang war before it begins.

Happy! (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Bar mitzvahs are the worst, as Happy discovers.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team hunts a human-trafficking ring while trying to return a kidnapped baby to its parents.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kevin Hart, Marshmello featuring Chvrches

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alec Baldwin, Kelly Clarkson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Lithgow, Stacey Abrams, Kevin Garrett

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rich Eisen, the Strumbellas, Aaron Comess

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Zachary Levi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: PJ Morton