When Does ‘True Detective’ Season 4, Episode 2 Come Out?

HBO’s True Detective: Night Country might make you feel even chillier that you already do during these ongoing arctic blasts. Still, it’s almost guaranteed that Jodie Foster (Chief Liz Danvers) and Kali Reis’ (Trooper Evangeline Navarro) hardened investigators are even more over this sh*t than you are. Foster, for her part, insisted that she loved filming in Iceland, but her character is far more disillusioned about everything in life.
Furthermore, showrunner Issa López is taking Nic Pizzolato’s baby back to its supernatural-tinged roots, and although this show does not have dragons, this is still a case of HBO dominating the event-TV circuit.
When Will ‘True Detective’ Season 4, Episode 2 Arrive?
Whether you are streaming the series or watching it old-fashioned style on premium cable, the Part 2 episode will arrive on Sunday, January 21 at 9:00pm EST. As the season premiere suggested, these episodes will not be for the faint of heart, and viewer discretion is fully advised before watching this installment. Even Ennis, Alaska will be gore-shook before the evening is over.
The full Night Country season runs six episodes and co-stars John Hawkes, Finn Bennett, Christopher Eccleston, and Fiona Shaw. Bundle up, crank up the fireplace, and start building your theories around how Danvers and Navarro will solve this case, hopefully before they kill each other. Happy viewing, y’all.