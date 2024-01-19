When Does ‘True Detective’ Season 4, Episode 2 Come Out?

HBO’s True Detective: Night Country might make you feel even chillier that you already do during these ongoing arctic blasts. Still, it’s almost guaranteed that Jodie Foster (Chief Liz Danvers) and Kali Reis’ (Trooper Evangeline Navarro) hardened investigators are even more over this sh*t than you are. Foster, for her part, insisted that she loved filming in Iceland, but her character is far more disillusioned about everything in life.

Furthermore, showrunner Issa López is taking Nic Pizzolato’s baby back to its supernatural-tinged roots, and although this show does not have dragons, this is still a case of HBO dominating the event-TV circuit.