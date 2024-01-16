Wednesday Season 2 is gearing up to start filming in the spring, and Jenna Ortega had a whole lot to say about the next installment heading to Netflix.

While the actress infamously made headlines for airing her criticisms of the Season 1 scripts, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Season 2. Ortega is clearly more pleased with the pages that she’s seeing, and she gushed about the new direction for the show while walking the red carpet at Monday night’s Emmy awards.

Via E! News

“I’ve received some scripts for the second season and we’re definitely leaning into more horror,” she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 15. “It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her.”

But that wasn’t all. Ortega was in a talkative mood and emphasized some more changes coming to the highly anticipated new season of Wednesday.

“There are some really, really good one liners,” Ortega added before noting that “everything’s bigger” and “more action-packed” in Season 2. “I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice.”

Wednesday Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

