Imagine a band of refugees, pushed from their homes in the face of religious persecution, searching for someplace to carve a “promised land” from the wild, craggy landscape of North America. Together they build cabins and dam rivers, buoyed by their conviction that they’re doing sacred work. But these pilgrims — in their zeal and ambition — drastically underestimate the people already inhabiting the land they’ve come to colonize.
When this error becomes inescapably clear, they immediately elect to steamroll their opposition.Intent on manifesting their destiny, the commune leaders recklessly compromise their ideals. Negotiation and middle ground are ignored in favor of might. An ideological, physical, and biological war is waged. Evil is excused as a “means to an end.” The persecuted become persecutors.
Before long, the honey-tinted visions of utopia are lost forever.
The tale I’m retelling is, of course, the story of the Puritans arriving at what would later become the United States. But it does double duty as a plot synopsis for Netflix’s Wild, Wild Country — the six-part documentary miniseries about the religious guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, his arrival in the state of Oregon, the attempt by his acolytes to wrest control of sparsely populated Wasco County away from the farmers and ranchers living there, and his ultimate expulsion from the country after pleading guilty to immigration violations.
The fact that Wild, Wild Country feels like a microcosm of the foundation of our nation is due to the very nature of the story itself (and its telling). It’s a creation myth that morphs into a tale of a fallen utopia and, as such, could also easily be analogized to any number of things — the history of British colonialism; sacred texts of the three Abrahamic religions; the rise and fall of ’60s counterculture; the books Animal Farm, The Beach, and Lord of the Flies; the movie Avatar; and the foundation of just about every spiritual sect in human history. Our endless fascination with these archetypal stories is that they strike the same notes over and over, with unique details layered atop the basic “paradise built; paradise lost” structure.
To Wild, Wild Country‘s credit, it never points out its universal themes for the audience. Instead, the series relates its plot details without sentimentalizing. No one — not even the revered guru at the heart of the story — comes off as a saint. But no one comes off as pure evil, either. Are the ranchers of Wasco County homesteaders protecting their community or bigoted hicks? Is the Bhagwan a conduit for enlightenment or a master manipulator? Is his consigliere, Ma Anand Sheela, a fierce revolutionary facing bigotry or a power monger, ready to kill in order to retain control?
You could play out this exercise all day with the various characters from Wild, Wild Country. The Bhagwan’s lawyer, the state attorney general, the zealous media, the local police… none are perfect and all are punished.
I really enjoyed this series. In general, was left wondering what would have happened at that compound if Sheela hadn’t been involved. I’ve never been so sure of someone’s psychopathy. She seemed charming, funny…And utterly lacking in empathy. I’m fairly sure she was shown helping the severely infirm later in an attempt to undercut that, but it’s not counter indicative in and of itself.
Everything else is complex. I found the “look” in the eyes of the Rajneeshi quite troubling…Other than the leadership, they had the look of people whose will had been surrendered. Happily so, voluntarily, but even so…And the casual way that pivoted into a murder attempt on the Bhagwan’s doctor and mass poisonings? Yesh.
As you said, nobody came off well in this other than the rank and file Rajneeshi and the fellow who stayed on the city council post-town-takeover(who seemed like a really nice, really easy going individual). My girlfriend really, really disliked lawyer-guy(am I the only one who had trouble following the ever shifting names over the course of 6 eps?) as she was very sure he was spinning things to promote himself as the hero of parts of the tale. Example– /he/ was the only one in the room telling the Bhagwan to surrender even as the other lawyers pushed against it.
To be clear, I have no issue with hedonism(though I am not, myself, a hedonist), but I think there were some very problematic people taking advantage of what I think were the pure intentions of some people whose views I am sympathetic to. I also think, when confronted with xenophobia, the Rajneeshi committed some of the same sins many of us did in underestimating those aligned against them. They looked at the townsfolk and saw unenlightened bumpkins that they thought they could outsmart…And yet, so many of them were wealthy, connected individuals who were largely there because they wanted to live on the frontier. That hubris, more than anything else, seems to have been their downfall(as, perhaps, with the rest of us as we watch our country struggling with the Trump presidency etc).