The Americans is coming back for its final season and I am nervous about Stan and Paige. Too nervous, probably. “It’s just a television show,” I tell myself in fleeting moments of rational thinking, moments before my brain flips the all-caps lever and shouts things at itself like “PAIGE NEVER HAD A CHANCE AT A NORMAL LIFE” or “STAN IS A TARGET” or “OLEG IS DOING THE BEST HE CAN.” This last one is especially weird because Oleg is a KGB operative during the Cold War and years of American history education has trained me to view these types of people as the enemy. Hell, I’m even nervous about Philip and Elizabeth, the show’s two main spies, who murdered an innocent American scientist last season using what can best be described as a WWE tag team maneuver.

But this isn’t about them. Or Oleg. There will be plenty of time to discuss their various issues when the season starts and I resume my very normal and healthy next-day Anxiety Reports. For now, we focus on Stan and Paige, because they are the show’s most doomed sympathetic characters and I am not prepared for their fates, whatever they are. I think it will help to talk through it a bit. Let’s do that. Let’s try to figure out which one is more screwed. It’s a fun game because they winner is actually the loser and vice versa. Television is fun.

The case for Stan

Stan is hosed in at least two ways.

WAY NUMBER ONE: This happens if/when he figures out that his neighbors and friends are Russian spies. You have to assume that’s coming at some point. And with it comes two sub-issues. The first is that, if he reports everything to his superiors, he will be completely disgraced. One of the FBI’s top Cold Warriors has been duped for years by Russian spies. One of them was his best friend. His son dated their daughter, who is also on her way to becoming a Russian spy. He’ll be a laughingstock at best and a suspected collaborator at worst. And that’s if it doesn’t reach the media, which it probably will, because “Top FBI Agent Unwittingly Socialized With Murderous Russian Spies” is a juicy headline. He’ll be ruined, professionally and personally, and I’m not sure I’m ready to see Sad Stan again.

The second sub-issue is, like, what if this potential unending shame is used as blackmail fuel? What if Stan becomes compromised and starts helping Philip and Elizabeth with stuff in an attempt to cover his years-long naïveté about their work? He won’t, I’m almost sure of it, because Stan is a pretty solid dude, except for the whole Nina-Oleg thing, which, upon further review, I guess we can’t just brush aside. Don’t do it, Stan! Prove to me that you learned your lesson!

(Also, they might kill him. Which wouldn’t be great, either.)

WAY NUMBER TWO: His new girlfriend Renee is up to something. I don’t know what yet, but I don’t trust her and never have, dating back to their first racquetball encounter. And she did that whole thing at the end of last season where she was a little too insistent that he keep working at the FBI when he brought up idea of leaving. Is she a Russian agent digging for information? Is she a CIA operative looking into his potential Russian ties? (Do they know about Philip and Elizabeth?!) Or is she just a badge-chasing thrill-junkie who wants him to stay in a job that makes him miserable because she likes the idea of dating an FBI agent? I suppose the last one isn’t as bad in the short term, but still. Not a healthy relationship.

Also, be prepared for me shouting “TOLDJA” when Renee’s duplicity is revealed, as though I figured out a mystery that the show hadn’t been hinting at with obvious camera angles and side glances from the first moment she appeared on screen.