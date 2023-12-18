Netflix is going the Bosch and Yellowstone route by ordering multiple spinoffs at the same time, seemingly to suffocate viewers with content. It seems to be working, or maybe everyone is suffocated enough to not care. Either way, get ready to see some sad 20th-century English blokes parade across the screen once more.

A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Netflix is currently developing not one but two spinoffs of the hit series Peaky Blinders. The series debuted in 2013 and ran for six seasons before wrapping up last year. Thanks to Cillian Murphy‘s ability to perplex and entice viewers by just looking distraught, it became a critical favorite, so it makes sense that Netflix is hoping to expand the universe.

According to the report, one spinoff series would be set in Boston “during the middle of the 20th century” a couple of decades after the original Peaky Blinders. The other series would act as a prequel story and focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby family. In the flagship series, Polly is portrayed by Helen McCrory.

Murphy has expressed interest in returning to Peaky-verse. “I mean, I’m open to the idea. I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell,” he admitted earlier this month. This was all Netflix needed to hear before going full-speed ahead with new content.

Neither of these spinoffs has been confirmed by Netflix, but we do know that they have been happily ordering spinoffs without a care in the world. The streamer is also allegedly working on a new show set in the world of the fast-growing action franchise Extraction and a Wednesday spinoff. It’s not called Thursday, but it should be.

(Via Bloomberg)