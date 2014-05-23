15 Facts About ‘Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade’ So Fascinating They Belong In A Damn Museum

The third Indiana Jones film was done both to fulfill a three-picture contract Steven Spielberg had with George Lucas, and to make-up for some of the criticism Temple Of Doom received. In the opinion of both the film’s star and many of the fans, Last Crusade has the most depth of the trilogy. The whip cracking, Nazi fighting, archaeology adventure was still there, but with the third film, audiences were shown how Indiana came to be the college professor with a knack for Nazi fighting. The addition of Sean Connery as Indy’s father gave the movie an extra dose of humor and a connection to Spielberg’s inspiration for the series — James Bond.
With the movie celebrating its 25th anniversary and a fifth film on the way — not to mention Temple of Doom celebrating its own anniversary — here are 15 facts you might not know about one of the greatest adventure movies ever made.
1. The original story involved a haunted castle. George Lucas’ original story for the third Indiana Jones film involved a haunted castle. Spielberg had just finished Poltergeist though and didn’t want to do another ghost story. Lucas suggested a storyline built around the Holy Grail, but Spielberg didn’t think the idea was strong enough and wanted a father and son story. As Spielberg tells it, the compromise was a father and son story about chasing down the Holy Grail.
“The dad thing was my idea. The Grail doesn’t offer a lot of special effects and doesn’t promise a huge physical climax. I just thought that the Grail that everybody seeks could be a metaphor for a son seeking reconciliation with a father and a father seeking reconciliation with a son.”
2. Producers knew right away that they wanted Sean Connery for the part of Indy’s father. Connery was initially skeptical about the role because he’s only 12 years older than Harrison Ford. But being that James Bond was the original inspiration for the character, producers were set on bagging Connery. Once Connery was on board, he and Harrison Ford had instant chemistry and Ford was thrilled at the chance to work with the acting legend:
“It was just really great to work with an actor who doesn’t give a shit. I don’t mean about the craft, but about his ego. We just clicked.”
3. Harrison Ford and Sean Connery ditched their pants. The scene with Indiana and his father dinning on-board the German blimp is supposed to take place in the winter, but was filmed in the middle of the summer. Both Connery and Ford ditched their pants in order to keep cool and avoid profusely sweating during the scene.
4. The third film is Harrison Ford’s favorite. Ford felt that having Sean Connery in the movie and fleshing out Indiana’s past gave the film an added sophistication. In the making of video, Ford admits that the film’s locations made it the most fun to shoot of the three movies.
5. Harrison Ford recommended River Phoenix for the film. Ford and Phoenix had previously worked together on The Mosquito Coast and the actor told Spielberg that Phoenix looked like him as a teenager more than any other actor being considered for the part of young Indy.
6. Producers ordered up the births of 2,000 rats. Rounding up a horde of rats for the catacombs wasn’t the easiest of tasks. Producers had to ensure that all the rats would be disease free and let their animal handlers know months in advance about the scene, so the rats could be breed to meet the production demands. Mechanical rats were created for the torching scene.
7. Some of the Nazi uniforms in the film were the authentic thing. Costume designer Anthony Powell studied photographs of Nazi uniforms and then combed Eastern Europe with his team to track down as many uniforms as possible for the film.
8. Spielberg had the Nazi extras cross their fingers. During the scene with the huge Nazi rally in Berlin, Spielberg jokingly told all the extras that they had better have their left arm behind their back and fingers crossed while doing the Sieg Heil arm salute.
I love this.
Man, George Lucas really is the kind of extremely dumb fucking ideas. Haunted Castle? Christ on a popsicle stick. How in the hell did he ever manage to create Star Wars?
And I’m the king of extremely dumb typos. Kind = king.
That stuck out to me as well. I picture Spielberg constantly shooting down his ideas.
GL: What if the Nazis are really aliens?
SS: No
GL: Let’s make it so instead of an umbrella Sean scares the birds with a lightsaber
SS: No
GL: Can we please put an old tank in the movie?
SS: Fucking fine. We’ll use the tank
GL must have broken Spielberg during the last one. Senor Spielbergo just said “fuck it, lets use Georges ideas” and you see what happened.
Don’t get me wrong- Star Wars fan til I die- but a lot of the material was “inspired by” other lesser known movies. Don’t get me wrong- I think George was an absolute genius.
That being said, I think the fact that he wanted Indy in a haunted house like scoobey doo and the gang is just pitiful.
Lucas seemed to start running out of good ideas after Empire and then ran out by the mid 90s. Even if they weren’t his own – as @Cat McIntyre points out – they were good ideas and tropes to use (Flash Gordon, samurai, etc). or even decision making (giving Empire to, well, not himself). And then Jedi happened
And Lucas wanted Indy’s & Marion’s back-story to be that he molested her when he was 35 and she was 10. Always remember that.
Empire was the best Star Wars film and it was directed by Irvin Kershner and produced by Gary Kurtz. Also it was Luca’s least favorite film.
George Lucas is truly the master of the art of ruining things:
@Cat McIntyre
George Lucas is the archetypal blind squirrel.
He got lucky enough to have brilliant editors on Star Wars.
He had nothing to do with Empire and his main contribution to Jedi was the Ewoks.
George Lucas is the WORST
@Sill Bimmons
I won’t argue the points you made. Completely respect your opinion.
Consider this also:
Anyone that is successful in business knows that they must surround themselves with people that are just as good-if not better- in order for their vision to become a reality.
I don’t know George, I only know what I know from reading books, articles, and seeing interviews. Do I think he’s a genius? Absolutely. Maybe it’s because he did recognize the talent of Kershner, Kurtz, Spielberg, et al and rode the lightening. Whatever the case, his genius may simply lie in being a very good businessman. The product- whether it be Indiana Jones or Star Wars- resonates deeply with a lot of people. And I’m buying it.
*lightning
AWESOME!!!!!
To this day, if I ever cause some birds to get scared and fly off, I turn to my wife and in my best Sean Connery voice say, ” I suddenly remembered my Charlemagne.”
Just once I had a golden opportunity to use the line “Do I detect a rebuke?”, and it was immensely satisfying (even though the recipient didn’t get the reference).
This. Also, “We’re pilgrims in an unholy land” gets a fair amount of use bewteen my friends and I.
When ever something makes me sad, I always hear Sean Connery in my head saying “Oh it breaks the heart.”
Every time I walk into a castle I say “I’ve come to view the tapestries”.
I constantly drop “He/she chose poorly.”
“No ticket” is a favourite.
I used “She talks in her sleep” as a joke once.
so many cats had to be taped together to make those horses I imagine…
Its not the best of the series, but it was always my favorite.
I wore out the VHS copy we got from McDonalds(?) watching this with my sister. Love love love this movie.
16. The Nazi chick in this movie won an academy award for giving me the most teenage boners.
I think I was treasurer of that club. Her name is Alison Doody, in real life she’s Irish, and she is now a smoldering MILF: [en.wikipedia.org]
Damn, I’d let her doody on me.
Holy hell.
Mmm, Venice…
Yowza!
Holy carp! She’s only 4 years older than me? She was 22 when they filmed? Aww, crap.
My goodness. The picture in the Wikipedia article is really something.
.
…
well howdy doody!! fapfapfapfap
Yeah, Harrison Ford was really into trying to do his own stunts for this movie but stuntman Vic Armstrong had to keep talking him out of it by telling Ford that he wouldn’t get paid if Ford did his own stunts.
“I had to stop him (Ford) from doing them – he wanted to do them all. I recall one particular time when we were on the top of a cliff and Indiana was about to jump onto a horse – Harrison was adamant he was going to do it. I had to take him behind a cliff and call his bluff: I told him that he was on good money anyway, and that I was on fairly good money, but that if he kept on doing all the stunts I wouldn’t get paid. That wasn’t the case, but he fell for it. He was so apologetic, he kept saying, ‘I’m such an ass!’”
His autobiography is a must read.
I love that Vic Armstrong stood in for both Indy and his dad in different movies.
Yeah, the man really is a Hollywood legend. His work, to me anyways is really what makes the first three Indiana Jones films work so well. Watching a real man being dragged behind a real truck will always top the most breathtaking CGI there is.
My son discovered Indiana Jones 2 years ago when he was 6. We got him a fedora, and satchel. He used to sing the theme in his sleep.
At Christmas he was desperate for the LEGO kits – i or rather Santa found one at a reasonable price on Ebay, and wrote him a note that tho Santa is magic, even he can’t defeat George Lucas’s lawyers and make new kits.
Reading this article made me think of the wild ideas Lucas has that Spielberg has to put with, I get that Lucas has a wild imagination but he really needs someone who will tell him what works and what doesn’t.
I saw it seven times in the theater.
The revelation that Indiana was “the dog’s name” in Sean Connery’s voice = laughing with tears. Perfection.
And Sallah’s reaction is gold too.
In best Ford voice “I loved that dog”
Thanks @Stockenheim and@raymc99- reliving and laughing! So damn funny!
No worries Cat. I actually sat down and watched it again last night. It seemed like a fitting idea.
Does it still hold up? Well, let’s just say I chose… wisely.
@stockenheim: I see what you did there
I always thought that it would have been exceptionally cool if the archeologist adversary who gives River Phoenix the hat in the prologue had been played by Tom Selleck.
Wow, brilliant idea.
The only reason I rank this above Raiders is that there isn’t the logic gap/plot hole of Indy just riding a fucking submarine all the way across the Med… I could never get over that, even as a wee child in the 80s…
Plus I’ve seen this one well over 100 times more than Raiders. Thanks late 80s/early 90s satellite TV!
That one and how did they get off the island? And how did the car chase from the dig site reach civilization so fast? Raiders is a bunch of action scenes that the GL, SP and their buddies thought would be cool and they stitched a movie around them.
This one has always been my favorite.
We considered a bunch of different names for our then-yet-to-be-born son, and one day flipped past this on TV. Got to the end, heard Connery say “That’s his name, Henry Jones Junior!” and the decision was made, Henry it was.
Poltergeist came out in ’82. Last Crusade came out in ’89. How had he “just finished Poltergeist”? Are you confusing this with Temple of Doom?
St…Stice’d?
I think because I watched Raiders and Temple back to back so much as a kid that by the time Crusade came out, it just didn’t live up to my expectations. This is the stupid nostalgic reason why I’ll always favor Temple over Crusade.
It’s the best of the whole series because the good guys defeat the bad guys themselves, not from deus ex machina. Also Indy doesn’t ride on top of a submarine for 3 months
It;’s pretty hilarious that they used the Marin County watershed for the motorcycle chase scene. That totally looks like Germany.
The dog’s name was Indiana!
I saw this one in a theater with a full house just last year and boy is it a different movie than at home on DVD. With a live audience you realize how light and goofy much if it is and how that is a huge contrast against the Nazi thing. Especially the book burning scene (which has its own goofy joke as well with the autograph thing).
I love the movie and you won’t find a bigger Indy fan than I but it is full of goofy humor. Maybe a little too much if there is any criticism to be had. They really turned Brody and Salah into bumbling fools (especially Brody) and almost everything Jones Sr. did was a gag. Again, great movie but it had a different life in a theater full of people laughing.
I wish seagulls were harmed in the making of this film, probably the most disappointing fact.
I wore the shit out of the McDonalds copy too. Same with Raiders. Temple of Doom not so much.
Seriously, how good was it to get those movies from McDonald of all places?
These facts belong in a museum? So do you!
Jokes. Loved this post.
Great stuff. Love that finger-crossing one. I’d feel pretty uncomfortable playing a nazi, myself. Never would’ve thought of such a great, simple solution as that.
This is the first movie I went to alone. My friends were working, and I couldn’t wait 2 days to see it.
It was totally worth it.
SUCK IT TREBEK!
Mooooo!
Man, I feel like Lucas just constantly followed Spielberg around throwing out retarded ideas, and every once in a while Spielberg had to let him have his way.
Was 11 when this came out, and you better believe I bought the poster the day of at the theatre (May 24, 1989 to be exact.) Also, does anyone remember the Pepsi deal? If you mailed your proof of purchase from a case of Pepsi, you received a limited edition poster and a fedora with a pin, which said the title, on it. Ugh, I’m almost positive I got rid of them in a garage sale. Stupid, adolescent, pubescent me.
Last Crusade > Raiders >>> Temple Of Doom >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Skull
Furthur proof that movie doesn’t exist.
I’m probably the only one with this problem, but every time anyone mentions the tank fight I picture the doctored photo of Robert Anton Wilson from Reality Is What You Can Get Away With.
LOVED this article, as Crusade is probably one of my favorites of all time. And sorry, but out of all the 3 Indy movies, it goes:
Crusade > Raiders > Temple
There is no fourth film.
YOU HEAR ME?? NO FOURTH FILM
Sounds like Lucas was more like M. NIGHT then we hoped