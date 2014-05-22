Here Are 36 Better Titles For ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

I only sporadically pay attention to my Twitter feed throughout the day, so what I gathered from comic books news yesterday was that apparently She-Hulk is in to porn now, and Batman and Superman have started a law firm with Tony Orlando.

No, but seriously — would you rather have a crappy movie or a crappy title? Nevermind that the more accurate title for Captain America: The Winter Soldier would have been Captain America: Literally Everyone Is In This More Than The Winter Soldier, Even Maria Hill, it was a really good movie.

However, I have no earthly idea why, in a Superman sequel that sets up the Justice League movie, Batman still gets first billing. And this is me, the woman whose basement is full of Batman comics, telling you it’s bullhonky. I’m hoping this means the movie’s actually halfway decent, but I’m not crossing my fingers.

So here’s a list of title possibilities they might want to go with before the film is released in 2016, in no particular order:

Batman v Superman: No Refunds

Superman: Back 2 Tha Hood

Butts

Just Butts

More Butts Than The Avengers

Batman v Superman: No Homo

Superman: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Cowl

The Odd Couple

Batman > Superman

Batman 9: Still No Wonder Woman Movie

Superfriends: Because Literally Every Other Origin Story Has Us Fighting For The First Half And That’s Lame

A Very Batman Sequel

Superman: Man Of Bi-Curiosity

Batman & Superman: Just Us For Justice

Batman v Superman v Joker v Luthor v Robots v The World

Krypto & Ace: Dogs Are Awesome

Batman <3s Superman: Accuracy

Dude, Where’s My Batmobile?

Batman & Superman: Dinosaur Squad (I just really want to work dinosaurs in to the next movie.)

Iron Man 4

Batman and Superman Go Antiquing

Batman: Under The Utility Belt

Superman: Quantum of Batman

Superman Saves The Universe And Batman Kinda Helps Too, I Guess

World’s Finest

No, Seriously, World’s Finest

Justice League: Origins

Justice League: FIRST!

Superman & Batman: Let’s Do This Thing

Superman Beyond

Strong & Strongerer

Superman/Batman: Just, All The Slash Always

Sad Batman / Superman Feels

Batman v Superman: Springtime For Hitler

My Best Friend Is An Alien

Batman Bin Suparman: Justice In Singapore

Thanks to: Al, Bryce, Donkey Hodey, and Chareth Cutestory