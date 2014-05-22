Here Are 36 Better Titles For ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

#Dinosaurs #Batman V Superman #Lists #Superman #Batman
05.22.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

I only sporadically pay attention to my Twitter feed throughout the day, so what I gathered from comic books news yesterday was that apparently She-Hulk is in to porn now, and Batman and Superman have started a law firm with Tony Orlando.

No, but seriously — would you rather have a crappy movie or a crappy title? Nevermind that the more accurate title for Captain America: The Winter Soldier would have been Captain America: Literally Everyone Is In This More Than The Winter Soldier, Even Maria Hill, it was a really good movie.

However, I have no earthly idea why, in a Superman sequel that sets up the Justice League movie, Batman still gets first billing. And this is me, the woman whose basement is full of Batman comics, telling you it’s bullhonky. I’m hoping this means the movie’s actually halfway decent, but I’m not crossing my fingers.

So here’s a list of title possibilities they might want to go with before the film is released in 2016, in no particular order:

  • Batman v Superman: No Refunds
  • Superman: Back 2 Tha Hood
  • Butts
  • Just Butts
  • More Butts Than The Avengers
  • Batman v Superman: No Homo
  • Superman: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Cowl
  • The Odd Couple
  • Batman > Superman
  • Batman 9: Still No Wonder Woman Movie
  • Superfriends: Because Literally Every Other Origin Story Has Us Fighting For The First Half And That’s Lame
  • A Very Batman Sequel
  • Superman: Man Of Bi-Curiosity
  • Batman & Superman: Just Us For Justice
  • Batman v Superman v Joker v Luthor v Robots v The World
  • Krypto & Ace: Dogs Are Awesome
  • Batman <3s Superman: Accuracy
  • Dude, Where’s My Batmobile?
  • Batman & Superman: Dinosaur Squad (I just really want to work dinosaurs in to the next movie.)
  • Iron Man 4
  • Batman and Superman Go Antiquing
  • Batman: Under The Utility Belt
  • Superman: Quantum of Batman
  • Superman Saves The Universe And Batman Kinda Helps Too, I Guess
  • World’s Finest
  • No, Seriously, World’s Finest
  • Justice League: Origins
  • Justice League: FIRST!
  • Superman & Batman: Let’s Do This Thing
  • Superman Beyond
  • Strong & Strongerer
  • Superman/Batman: Just, All The Slash Always
  • Sad Batman / Superman Feels
  • Batman v Superman: Springtime For Hitler
  • My Best Friend Is An Alien
  • Batman Bin Suparman: Justice In Singapore

Thanks to: Al, Bryce, Donkey Hodey, and Chareth Cutestory

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dinosaurs#Batman V Superman#Lists#Superman#Batman
TAGSBatmanBATMAN BIN SUPARMANBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEdawn of justiceDINOSAURSLISTSsuperman

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP