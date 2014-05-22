Here Are 36 Better Titles For ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

I only sporadically pay attention to my Twitter feed throughout the day, so what I gathered from comic books news yesterday was that apparently She-Hulk is in to porn now, and Batman and Superman have started a law firm with Tony Orlando.
No, but seriously — would you rather have a crappy movie or a crappy title? Nevermind that the more accurate title for Captain America: The Winter Soldier would have been Captain America: Literally Everyone Is In This More Than The Winter Soldier, Even Maria Hill, it was a really good movie.
However, I have no earthly idea why, in a Superman sequel that sets up the Justice League movie, Batman still gets first billing. And this is me, the woman whose basement is full of Batman comics, telling you it’s bullhonky. I’m hoping this means the movie’s actually halfway decent, but I’m not crossing my fingers.
So here’s a list of title possibilities they might want to go with before the film is released in 2016, in no particular order:
- Batman v Superman: No Refunds
- Superman: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Butts
- Just Butts
- More Butts Than The Avengers
- Batman v Superman: No Homo
- Superman: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Cowl
- The Odd Couple
- Batman > Superman
- Batman 9: Still No Wonder Woman Movie
- Superfriends: Because Literally Every Other Origin Story Has Us Fighting For The First Half And That’s Lame
- A Very Batman Sequel
- Superman: Man Of Bi-Curiosity
- Batman & Superman: Just Us For Justice
- Batman v Superman v Joker v Luthor v Robots v The World
- Krypto & Ace: Dogs Are Awesome
- Batman <3s Superman: Accuracy
- Dude, Where’s My Batmobile?
- Batman & Superman: Dinosaur Squad (I just really want to work dinosaurs in to the next movie.)
- Iron Man 4
- Batman and Superman Go Antiquing
- Batman: Under The Utility Belt
- Superman: Quantum of Batman
- Superman Saves The Universe And Batman Kinda Helps Too, I Guess
- World’s Finest
- No, Seriously, World’s Finest
- Justice League: Origins
- Justice League: FIRST!
- Superman & Batman: Let’s Do This Thing
- Superman Beyond
- Strong & Strongerer
- Superman/Batman: Just, All The Slash Always
- Sad Batman / Superman Feels
- Batman v Superman: Springtime For Hitler
- My Best Friend Is An Alien
- Batman Bin Suparman: Justice In Singapore
Thanks to: Al, Bryce, Donkey Hodey, and Chareth Cutestory
Batman V Superman: Forget It, We’re Not Marvel, We’ll Fuck It Up Anyway.
2 Bat 2 Spurious
Dawn of Justice sounds like a late 90s direct to video Steven Segal movie.
For real, just call it “World’s Finest”
-One of the few comic nerds who wishes this movie would still be good.
High fives, everyone.
I’m sticking to Batman Family Values.
Man, I know I got shit a while back for poking fun at the writing but, come on, this qualifies as an article? Just grab a bunch of other movie names and half-ass mash them up with the title of the next Superman movie? Are people getting paid for this? Because I like free money, too.
So you clicked on an article titled “Here Are 36 Better Titles For…” because you were expecting an insightful exposition of South Dakota’s annexation to the United fucking States? Get out. Shut up and get out.
I could write up the annexation thing and by write it up I mean copy and paste every Deadwood script.
Haters gonna ‘bait!
BK, please allow me to simply recite them for you.
Al, hey, if you’re okay with being fed pablum like the obvious retard you are then go nuts. In the meantime, go fuck yourself, you turbodouche.
And he comes back swinging! I read shit online that I think I’m going to like reading, and if it turns out I don’t like it, I don’t publicly demonstrate my douchebaggery about it. Suit yourself, asshat.
No worries, you’re an idiot, and you’re proud of the fact that you’re okay staying that way. Good for you, kid.
Well that escalated rapidly.
Implying that Batman v Superman is not gonna be a steaming pile of horse dung regardless of the title
Batman Bin Suparman would literally mean Batman son of Suparman
and you are saying that it would be a better title?
and the person in question is in jail for theft
I would watch the hell out of Krypto & Ace: Dogs Are Awesome. Because dogs are awesome.
BATMAN VS SUPERMAN: THE JOKER IS A BLACK GUY!