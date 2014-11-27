These Black Friday Comedy Sketches Will Make You Rethink Your Holiday Shopping Plans

Thanks to the aggressive “strategery” of a large number of big box retailers, Thanksgiving has become little more than a tedious carbo-load before the real main event: Black Friday, a 30+ hour day of shopping, recklessness, bitter defeat, and quickly evaporating glory that now starts at around 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.

To mark this pseudo-holiday of commercialism, I have compiled a list of some of the best Black Friday comedy bits in the hope that laughing at Black Friday and yourselves will keep you from dislocating your shoulder while clawing for a Gilmore Girls DVD set and/or six-dollar wafflemaker.

Saturday Night Live’s “12 Minute Madness” Black Friday Ad

I’m a survivor who has fought on every side of this war. That guy in the front end of a Wal Mart that you’re screaming at because the lines are long at the registers? I’ve been that guy and I’ve been indifferent to your cries. I’ve also seen people get into a fist fight over a stroller and I’ve been driven mad by the savings as well. I once hobbled through three Targets with a walking boot on, only to unsuccesfully search for a flat-screen TV. I guess what I’m trying to say is that Saturday Night Live‘s take on Black Friday from 2010 is shockingly close to the horrifying reality.

Funny or Die’s “Black Friday Thanksgiving”

There is nothing truer in the “12 Minute Madness Sketch” than Anne Hathaway’s super-enthused warrior mom, but before that force of nature was unleashed on the world, she probably sounded a lot like Teri Hatcher’s righteous and ready mom character from the above FOD video. Screw giving thanks, we need a battle plan and stirring speeches from Independence Day and Patton.