‘The Purge: Anarchy’ And Other Sequels You’ll Probably Forget Because They Don’t Feature The Original Cast

Although sequels are generally made to expand and deepen the original film’s story and characters, sometimes sequels are made to go in a different direction from the original with a completely new cast instead. And maybe to make more money on less overhead. Here are five that do not feature the original film’s cast.
1. The Purge: Anarchy
While The Purge was a huge box office success in 2013, its sequel The Purge: Anarchy doesn’t feature the original’s cast, including Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey. Instead, the sequel film takes place during the events of the original. So while the original Purge is a home invasion movie, its sequel follows a group of people – led by Frank Grillo’s Sergeant – trying the survive the 12-hour period of lawlessness in downtown Los Angeles.
2. 300: Rise of an Empire
Much like The Purge: Anarchy, 300: Rise of an Empire takes place during the events of the original Zack Snyder film 300. While Lena Headey and Rodrigo Santoro make small cameo appearances, Rise of an Empire features Sullivan Stapleton leading a group of Athenians fighting against Eva Green’s Artemisia, instead of Gerard Butler’s King Leonidas’ army of 300 Spartans.
3. Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
While The Blair Witch Project was a surprise smash hit back in 1999, its movie studio Artisan Entertainment wanted a quick sequel to cash in on the film’s success. The original was made as a found-footage faux documentary and sold as a real occurrence, while its sequel was presented as pure fiction with a more conventional narrative. The film’s original cast didn’t appear in the sequel because they died off at the end, so Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 introduced a new cast of characters to explore the mysteries of the Blair Witch.
4. Predator 2
In 1987, Predator was a smash box office hit, so Twentieth Century Fox wanted a follow up. While a majority of the original’s cast were killed off, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch survived and was positioned for its sequel in 1990. The only problem was that Schwarzenegger hated the concept of the Predator going on a killing spree in the middle of Los Angeles. He declined to appear in the sequel and Danny Glover was cast to star.
5. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
At the time of its release in 2006, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel opted not to appear in the third Fast & Furious movie. According to THR, Vin Diesel agreed to make a small cameo appearance at the tail end of the film, but only in exchange for the film rights to Riddick from Universal Pictures. The filmmakers moved the franchise from the United States to Japan and focused on drifting instead of conventional illegal street racing. A new cast was brought in – including Lucas Black, Sung Kang, and Bow Wow – and a new director with Justin Lin. While the film was considered at one point to be a standalone one-off, Tokyo Drift proved to be an integral part of the Fast & Furious mythology with the events of Fast & Furious 7 taking place directly after the third film in the franchise’s timeline.
I would add Season of the Witch. It’s not Halloween without Michael Myers. But the dude from Night of the Creeps is badass.
The ending of Halloween 3 is one of the creepiest ever.
/TURN IT OFF! TURN IT OFF!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
STOP IT!!!
No love for XXX: State of the Union?
Has there ever been any love for XXX: State of the Union?
Kudos for not filling the list with horror sequels.
Predator 2 rules, it has both Gary Busey AND Bill Paxton.
And that hot tough chick from The Running Man.
Bill Paxton is the only person to be killed by a predator, alien, and a terminator.
But he did survive an F5 tornado. NEVER FORGET
Predator 2 was fun. Maybe I’m wrong but I thought they were always going to have a new lead in the form of Danny Glover and Gary Busey’s character was originally going to be Dutch (although if it had been Dutch he would have had more scenes and lived longer.) Fun fact, Danny Glover was going to be Laurence Fishbourne’s character in Predators but Glover passed on it.
I saw The Purger: Anarchy last night. Better than the first one because it was out on the streets and not in a rich family’s home. It’s also a year after the the first movie. It’s schlock but it’s not pretending it isn’t. If anything I’ll remember the sequel more than the original because Grillo made it way more entertaining.
Goddammit. Haha.
I actually enjoyed Tokyo Drift. Granted it’s been years since I’ve seen it, but the cameo at the beginning of Tim the Toolman Taylor’s son was enough for me to give it a full viewing.
Tokyo Drift was secretly the best F&F movie until Fast Five came out. It was gleefully silly and didn’t take itself seriously in the slightest, and was just generally a lot of fun.
@patking13: I have been saying this very same thing for years.
I loved Tokyo Drift. A goofy, fun movie.
Which of those is the gay porno referenced in American Dad!
“The film’s original cast didn’t appear in the sequel because they died off at the end.”
Goddamnit, have you no SPOILER ALERT etiquette? Bunch of savages!
I went to Rise of an Empire for Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs, and, my oh my, did I get my money’s worth.
Testify my brother.
LOL @ Fast & Furious having “mythology”.
You and me both. It doesn’t get a lot of love, but Predator 2 did a fantastic job of depicting a filthy, debauched, searing hot urban jungle just right for a Predator hunt, and the cast was more than game for the mayhem that unfolded.
Count me amongst the Predator 2 fans. Not as great as the original, but really good for what it is.
I only remember “Blair Witch 2” because it features Jeffrey Donovan a decade before he became a Miami-trapped ex-CIA agent.
And 300: Rise of the Empire was only redeemable by Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs and her crazy, over the top performance.
I CAN’T BELIEVE DADDY DAY CAMP WASN’T MENTIONED!
Caddyshack II.
Predator 2 got just as many repeating viewings from this 80’s kid as all the other 80’s action classics. I will never understand the hate that movie gets (same goes for Robocop 2 for that matter). And anytime someone tries to argue with me on this, I wanna do to them what Danny Glover did to that annoying journalist:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ll always remember Predator 2 cuz of how unintentionally hilarious my brother and I found it as kids.
Want some candy?
Start working from home! Great job for students, stay-at-home moms or anyone needing an extra income… You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make $90 hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom and signing up… You can have your first check by the end of this week……… 2.gp/RT
Top 5 reasons why Predator 2 is both an awesome sequel AND an awesome 80’s action movie:
5. The scene when the Predator performs surgery on itself and screams in pain is one of the funniest things ever. My brother and I added at least 10 years to our lives rewinding and watching that part over and over again when we were kids. Bonus points for the old lady being witty at 70 years of age (“I don’t think he gives a shit”).
4. Bill Paxton recycling Private Hudson, and doing a damn fine job at it. So the doctor tells the guy “I need a urine, stool, and semen sample”. Guy says “Aw doc I’m kinda in a hurry, can I just give you my underpants?” LMAO!!!
3. Gary Busey. Your argument is invalid.
2. Danny Glover proving he’s still not too old for this shit. When we think of 80’s action badasses, sure we have our Slys, Arnies, Russells and Gibsons, but Glover is probably one of the most under-rated 80’s action badasses ever.
1. The scene at the graveyard when Glover pulls out his gun and keeps turning around to find whoever he thinks is there, and the music is perfectly timed with it every time he turns. Again, my brother and I would imitate that part all the time, and of course, exaggerate the melodramatic turns in time with the dramatic music for however long it took until it wasn’t funny anymore. Until the next time we watched it, anyway.
Oh and an honorable mention for Robert Davi as the annoying chief wanting to take away the hero’s badge for not going by the book.
Predator 2 is truly underrated. What I love about it is that it revealed more about Yautja and their code of honor when it comes to the hunt, like the scene were the Predator attacks Maria Conchita Alonso, but spares her when he discovers she is pregnant. And the ending where the Yautja high chief presents Danny Glover the flintlock pistol is to this day one of the most badass scenes in movie history.
I do love that scene at the end. Forgot about that.
Predator 2 is a classic!
Agree with Immortal Predator 2 was awesome. It would have been a little awkward with Schwarzenegger running around the city blowing up buildings. Glover was a better choice.
I ridiculously love the Fast & Furious series, but Tokyo Drift was a steaming pile of garbage.
Vin Diesel liking Riddick so much makes me like those movies even more.