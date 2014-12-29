Reasons People Don’t Consider Planet Fitness To Be A ‘Real Gym,’ And Why That’s OK

But remember, Planet Fitness actually tailors itself to out-of-shape people it knows are unlikely to follow through on using its services. In fact, on the other side of the equation, I heard accounts from several people that Planet Fitness actually discourages gym-obsessed people from using their gym. After all, when their facilities have 6000 members and only accommodate 300 people at a time, frequent users of their gyms are actually bad business for them.
So, I dug a little deeper (based, in part, on anecdotal evidence from readers and friends) and found a few ways in which Planet Fitness is actively trying not to be a “real” gym.
1. As a The Daily Show segment illustrated back in 2011, Planet Fitness may bill itself as a “Judgment Free Zone,” but in reality, it judges what they call “lunkheads.” In fact, “no grunting” policy and a “Lunk Alarm” that sounds whenever weight lifters make too much noise — or grunt — while lifting weights (which is not common, given the fact that Planet Fitness typically does not stock incredibly heavy weights).
2. There was a huge uproar last year after a Reddit user reported that his Planet Fitness removed the squat rack after another member complained that it was too intimidating. A few days before that, another Reddit user complained that his Planet Fitness removed the free weight benches and all dumbbells over 75 pounds for “insurance reasons.”
3. In March of this year, another Planet Fitness member was kicked out of the club because her “toned boy” intimidated others. According to Tiffany Austin, who was wearing a midriff on the treadmill, 15 minutes into her first workout, a staff member came up to her and said, “Excuse me we’ve had some complaints you’re intimidating people with your toned body. So can you put on a shirt?” In April, she contemplated bringing a suit against the gym.
I am a member of Planet Fitness, and I am very happy with their facilities and their services.
Is it a place for hard-core power-lifters or body-builders? No.
Is it a place for young hard-bodies to see and be seen? No.
But it is a great low-cost alternative for those who are there just to work out without hype or fuss.
But if you get better then Planet Fitness is going to make you quit, and if you’re not going to get better then what are they really offering? I think that’s the point of the piece.
How would they make you quit?
The article is misguided, the “No Lunk” policy is not aimed at “discouraging gym-obsessed people”, it targets self-obsessed people who can’t work out without making a performance out of it.
I am in above-average shape, work out 5 days a week, and have never felt pressured or intimidated. I also spend my time at Planet Fitness working out, not looking in the mirror or hitting on the ladies.
You mean to say you are an EMPLOYEE, not member. The fact you had to lie about that proves how dishonest the whole set up is.
I am not an employee, I just enjoy paying $10 a month to work out instead of $30-$50 or more at some place that caters to a younger, “hotter” clientele.
I have been working out since high school, and have been a member at gyms ranging from Golds Gym to LA Fitness to the local YMCA. I am now almost 50, and for my current age and needs Planet Fitness suits me fine. It is clean, the equipment is well-maintained, and they have all the weights and machines I need.
Like I said, it is not for everyone but it works for me.
Yeah those guys who yell and slam the weights can f off.
Dang, did Planet Fitness steal your girlfriend in high school or something?
No, they just asked her to leave because she was too toned.
The Lunk thing is such a myth. I’ve never met a high end athlete in any sport, including CrossFit, who was an asshole about their regimen or place in the gym. From distance runners to competitive bodybuilders, they tend to be the most positive, supportive, Tony Robbins, Up With People motherfuckers you’ll ever meet.
You havent met enough people in gyms.
Seriously. My experience is that they want everyone to work out so they’re happy to see you there.
If you have time, check out Gold’s Gym.
5031 E. Elliott Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Nothing but assholes.
This @Kungjitsu . I go to a NYSC that has several people who compete in bodybuilding competitions. For the most part, they’re all happy to give you tips or a spot if your ask for them (and will keep to themselves if you don’t).
Having been to Planet Fitness about 1,000 times, I can tell you I’ve seen plenty of “lunkheads” aka dudes who lift constantly and are in ridiculous shape on the weight machines. I’ve also seen older people, fat people trying to lose weight, and normal in relatively good but not great shape people, and everything in between.
They use the “judgement free zone” to encourage people who may not feel at home going to a normal gym give it a shot. Does it behoove them if they don’t come back? Sure. But I don’t think they’re in any way actively discouraging people from coming.
As for the “lunks” I highly doubt that they give a shit if non in-shape people are in the same gym as them as long as they can get the machines and weights that they want. I’ve never once heard from any of my gym obsessed friends that they had an issue with PF, in fact many of them prefer it because it’s convenient and cheap.
Well I dont think she should have brought her “toned boy” in the first place. This is a gym for people who want to workout in a relaxed atmosphere. Not stare at inshape children.
As a former gym membership salesman, I can say that all gyms discourage people from regularly going in some way. First off, working out is hard and people would rather not do it (for the most part) and that discourages people from working out. I work out at a Planet Fitness and they have no protein drinks or scales, both of which deter the hardcore exerciser. I used to work at a Gold’s Gym and our scales, drinks and buff regulars would discourage the casual exerciser. Regardless of how hard you work out, something or someone will discourage you from exercising. The difference between a Gold’s and a Planet Fitness is that the former discourages the casual work out and the latter the more hardcore. Either way though, gym’s make the majortity of their cash off people who don’t go. I go to PF 200 times a year for $100 a year. That’s .50 a shower! God bless the people who don’t go to gyms and pay for the privelege. They make it possible for me to workout cheap.
A blogger bitching about gyms. Seems about right.
And Tiffany Austin has a beer gut.
I pay $10 a month for my local Gold’s and I’ve been happy as a clam there. Granted, that only pays for machines and weights, not classes.
I’ve seen guys who are in better shape than I could EVER be and they’ve been really nice and helpful.
My squat form was bad and one of the regulars let me know in a polite, friendly way. I’m not saying it’s a perfect gym but I love it.
I joined pf last year .i always used to be in decent shape and pretty petite,until my husband passed away and I quit smoking.i was always intimidated by gyms.my teenage daughter talked me into it and they are great I feel very comfortable working out there and have never been discouraged to work out so I love it there and if I don’t go it’s not their fault it’s mine
I enjoy working out at Planet Fitness, because everything I want to use is usually open.
I’m in pretty good shape. People think that I work out at a ‘real gym’ (as you like to call it) but if you train properly, you can get in good shape, no matter what equipment they have at a gym.
I think someone with a toned body in a gym is inspiration. If you don’t have the goal of getting in better shape, why spend 10.00. No it’s not 40, or 50, but if you have no desire to actually make a difference why waste even the 10.00.
As, for LUNKS, it’s a necessary evil. Usually Lunking comes from lack of experience and over strain. You should educate yourself on health, fitness, and exercise. I’t isn’t some casual hobby, it’s an investment in a better you. If you go to Planet Fitness because it’s cheap, good for you for being thrifty, but if you really want to change, really invest, not just money, but time and education.
I’m on the verge of doing the whole new year’s resolution thing, so this is interesting to me. But I really wanted to say “great comments” which you don’t get to say so much.
So?
I and my husband have been members for years and we have never heard the lunk alarm at anytime sound for anyone. My husband goes to the gym 3-5 days a week. Yes we wish they offered more in weights or other equipment hell maybe a pool since it is great cardio and strength training, but it is what it is. The only problem we have seen has been with some of the employees but that is easily taken care of by talking to management and usually only because that person wasn’t full trained in their job. We have seen a lot of gyms offering the larger weights and all the perks and bonuses that pf doesn’t have and we have also seen those gyms pull up and leave in a year or two.
It’s too bad the author’s second article wasn’t any more insightful than the first. Still hating on the integrity of strangers because the idea is too elusive that people can work out with health and recreation being an enjoyable end-goal (and not competitiion/winning/or hitting the weights to drive out your suppressed angst). I would have to bet this guy is either incredibly uptight, or doing a sales rep from a more expensive gym a favor by helping to prime the market for the post-holiday rush. You don’t have to work long in a gym to realize that sales reps hate it when people walk in and compare their gym to a cheaper one like Planet Fitness.
-Planet Fitness is succeeding because realized that it can be profitable to cater to the general health and recreation crowd.
-Say what you want about their equipment. It’s more than enough to stay off the curve of a premature death, and leaving out your meant-and-potatoes athletic and vanity training equipment will create an environment that is much safer for the members and more consistent with their goals. Really, how many people at the other gyms even use a squat rack safely anyways?
-Same goes for the Lunk Alarm. The level of exertion that makes someone grunt is more consistent with strength training than general health goals. You can lose weight and improve your health without pushing to the point of grunting, and if you do so, it will put much less stress on your joints than trying to get the same health results through strength training.
-Citing such reputable sources like Comedy Central and Reddit, the author really could have just published this one line and called it a day, ” I heard accounts from several people that Planet Fitness actually discourages gym-obsessed people from using their gym. “….That sentence lets us know you have no real information, and that you are voicing the anger of those who are gym-obsessed, not normal people.
-The 6000 to 300 ratio is a cool number, but meaningless if you don’t research at least one other gym to make a meaningful comparison. “There’s damn lies, and statistics” -Mark Twain.
I love PF because of the girls, hot girls are everywhere!