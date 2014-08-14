Which Galaxy The ‘District 9’ Aliens Are From And Other Fascinating Things You Might Not Know About The Film

1. District 9 is based on a short film called Alive in Joburg
In 2005, Neill Blomkamp made a short film called Alive in Joberg, which followed a group of alien refugees living in Johannesburg, South Africa. The documentary-style short film examined the human population’s conflict with the new alien immigrants. Blomkamp made the film as a proof-of-concept to show that it was possible to make a low budget film that featured advanced special
effects. The end result seemed to work!
2. The aliens are from the Andromeda Galaxy
Neil Blomkamp wrote a backstory for the “prawns” and how they managed to find Earth. According to the director, talking to io9, “they do have a home planet, it’s pretty far away probably in the Andromeda Galaxy, but what I like is that they’ll live on the ship for thousands of years. Obviously, there’s much more of a population on the main planet, but the ships will go out and get the minerals and the ore and whatever resources they need and then bring them all back home.”
3. District 9 was Sharlto Copley’s first movie
Sharlto Copley had no desire to play the lead in District 9 or pursue a professional acting career, but Neil Blomkamp convinced him to play the part of Wikus van de Merwe, as a friend. At the moment, Copley has six movies under his belt including The A-Team, Europa Report, and Disney’s Maleficent. Copley also appeared in the short film Alive in Joburg and was one of its producers.
4. The Defunct Halo Project became District 9
Peter Jackson eyed Neil Blomkamp based on the strength of Alive in Joburg and felt that he would be the right director for a live-action Halo movie, which Jackson would produce. However, Microsoft and the Halo creators backed out of the film adaptation, so Peter Jackson gave Neill Blomkamp $30 million to make District 9 instead.
5. District 9’s co-screenwriter Terri Tatchell is Neil Blomkamp’s wife
Blomkamp met Terri Tatchell while at Vancouver Film School’s Writing for Film and Television in 2001. They wrote District 9 together, as they both received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2010.
6. The District 9 shanty town was a real-life evacuated Johannesburg ghetto
The alien shanty town called Chiawelo, which is an area in the suburb Soweto, Johannesburg. Just before filming, all the residents of Chiawelo were placed in RDP housing, government-subsidized housing. The only shack created for the film was the alien Christopher Johnson’s.
I remember when I first heard that this was Copley’s first movie and he had to improv a lot of his lines. That’s insane and he is quite the talent.
I have enjoyed everything he’s been in. Looking forward to Chappie.
@Brett He almost made the American version of Oldboy okay.
Elysium was awesome! You’re the stinker.
It was okay, it could have been better and it was a bit too on the nose with the immigration theme.
I thought it was alright, but, amongst other things, it ended really abruptly.
The effects were amazing, but the allegorical references to US immigration policy were…extremely not subtle. Also, the ending resolved approximately nothing.
On the other hand, exoskeletal swordfights!!!
I wish this was on Netflix or Comcast, I want to watch it again so bad!
Copley was a great Murdock.
I don’t know why he hates science so much, but it is clear that he does.
came home drunk, reeking of cigarettes the other day after spending all night with some friends and i walked in to my apartment to find my girlfriend watching this movie topless. i think i got a good one.
Pictures or it didn’t happen
I for one approve of our new alien overlords and their hypno-strip ray.
No, they aren’t from the Andromeda Galaxy. They are from the Milky Way galaxy. There would be absolutely no reason for aliens to leave a galaxy more than twice the size of ours in search of “minerals.” Furthermore, the 2.5 million light years between the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies is an absurd amount of distance to travel. In fact, simply traveling from one end of the Milky Way to another is absurd and that’s only about a hundred thousand light years. Finally, any species capable of intergalactic travel will not be subdued into living in a refugee camp outside of Johannesburg.
Please take a basic astronomy class or consult an astrophysicist (such as Neil deGrasse Tyson) before you completely destroy the District 9 franchise with these absurd notions.
Amen! Most writers are so painfully ignorant of basic science and astronomy that it gets painful to watch most science fiction. I hope Neil Blomkamp takes your advice (or that someone does a remedial intervention) before he does SF again….
And then there is the human definitive view as if we have the answers to all. Use your imagination and not your arrogance.
They live on a ship for “thousands of years,” perhaps a species that exists on a ship for thousands of years has already sucked their WHOLE galaxy dry of minerals, maybe the minerals they NEED aren’t in their galaxy anymore like “unobtainium,” if you will.
Why do people have to be such asses. Everyday we hear about how much WE DO NOT KNOW, even of our own planet and solar system, then I see posts like this about how we are just so damn intelligent and enlightened with all the answers, and apparently no imagination. Please!
Funny you should suggest people take a class when you’re tossing around light year as a unit of measurement. That’s a layman’s unit. Physicists and astronomers use the parsec. Should probably take a class or two… That being said, and arrogance underscored… True, the likelihood that a species would need to travel outside their own galaxy is pretty absurd. But we don’t know they needed to, they could have gotten lost via some malfunction in their FTL drive or what have you (since the only way even interstellar travel is really feasible is with FTL). The point of the film is to give a different perspective on this idea of alien invasion. If they want to throw in cool “trivia”, let them. It adds some wonder to the universe.
If they wanted minerals, they’d have an easier time mining them from a large asteroid.
Also, you’re going to have to postulate a pretty efficient drive and a damnably old society for any of those stupid ideas to make sense. If your drive is efficient enough that inter-galactic travel would make sense to get minerals, I’m pretty sure you could synthesize whatever you need from energy you pull from the black hole at the center of your galaxy. That’s sheer unadulterated lazy writing.
It’s a fucking movie. They can be from wherever the hell Neil wants them to be from.
Good thing its science fiction and not science non-fiction. Nerds.
Stilllllll waiting for the sequel damn-it!
Holy Jeebus – I would never have known that guy wasn’t a trained actor!
i remember this opening night. my friends and i had all preordered tickets. since i was a junior in high school and lived with my parents, we all smoked blunts in the parking lot before seeing it. to be honest, i think i was just too high, because i hated it and thought it was super corny. after a few years, ive rewatched it and i am now kicking myself for not going and seeing more than once in theaters.