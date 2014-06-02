A Bride Walked Down The Aisle With A Baby Tied To Her Wedding Dress

Shona Carter-Brooks wanted to include her one-month-old baby in her wedding. Totally understandable, right up until the point where the Jackson, TN, resident strapped “her newborn daughter into the train of her wedding dress as she walked down the aisle.” That’s according to the Daily Mail, which made the honorable decision to go with “baby on board” as a headline, and not “she found a consummate.”

Here’s what Carter-Brooks had to say on Facebook:

People questioning what we do, commenting all negative, and just doing the most. We good though we covered by the Blood which never loose its power. So to the media, radio, news, and whomever else wanting to talk about what WE do here you go: Media Media I see how it works regardless the situation or purpose people gone have something negative to say! The answer is we do what we want when we want long as Jesus on our side everything worked out fine and gone continue to be fine. Our 1 month old was awake and well secured on my train. Most important while yall got ya feelings in us we had our hearts in Christ which covers all!! So keep ya mouths running for it was just that Exclusive and Epic enough we made top blog way from small town Ripley, TN and the social media doing what they do, TALK!!!!

It could have been worse: the baby could’ve been taking a selfie in a YOLO diaper.

Via Daily Mail