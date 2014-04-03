Everything You Need To Know About Captain America Before Seeing ‘The Winter Soldier’

Captain America: The Winter Soldier arrives this week. The critical reviews and word of mouth have been overwhelming, and the movie is guaranteed to be a hit. But how did a guy with an A on his forehead become the forefront of an international film franchise? Here’s what you need to know about Cap.
Captain America, Nazi-Puncher
Really, you can sum up Cap’s pre-1960s history in one image:
The Cap comics of the 1940 to 1949 era are mostly interesting as, well, the kind of propaganda you’d expect from a comic book called “Captain America.” Cap punched Nazis, defeated dastardly Axis plans, and supported the war effort.
To be honest, they’re not very good, aside from the goofy metafictional conceit that Steve Rogers is a comic book artist recording the stories of… Captain America. Captain America #1 moved nearly a million copies, though, which was an unheard of number of books at the time, and he kept selling at that rate every month.
And then the war ended. By the time Cap’s first run wrapped up in 1949, his last issue was actually a horror comics anthology that he didn’t even appear in. An attempt to revive him as a Commie smasher (literally, that was the title) ended in failure after a year in 1954. And that really would have been that… except for Stan Lee.
A Man Out Of Time
In 1964, Lee decided to test out bringing Cap back. Even in the early ’60s, Cap was corny as hell, so it didn’t really make sense to have someone “pick up the mantle.” Hence, as we all know, Cap turns out to have been in the deep freeze since WWII, and is revived nearly twenty years later in 1964.
A nice touch is that Cap just doesn’t fit in, no matter where he goes. The world has moved on, his friends are old, America as a place has changed considerably, and Steve Rogers isn’t sure if there’s a place for him any more. That doesn’t change, even as the world keeps spinning.
But it does make him the leader of the Avengers. In fact, for a lot of readers, the “real” Avengers are a core crew of Cap, Hawkeye, The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.
America The Beautiful
It seems odd that such a corny character, a guy literally draped in the flag, would endure so long, but that’s largely a credit to Marvel’s long-running willingness to tackle the difference between America as an ideal and America as it actually is. Cap has, over the years, fought racism; struggled with the fallout of Watergate and Vietnam in an arc that ended with a Richard Nixon-esque President blowing his own brains out; explored the moral ambiguities of the Cold War; and looked back at his own World War II days.
Not all of Cap’s comics are perfect, mind you, and they can be constrained by the Comics Code the further back you go. But they are all interesting, and it’s fascinating to see writers contrast Cap as a human being and America as an ideal. Arguably, reading Cap comics over the years is a good way to look at how America thinks of itself.
Where To Start Reading Captain America?
If you want to read some Cap comics, here are a few recommendations:
Captain America #444-#448
Mark Waid essentially taking the character back to one: Red Skull, shield, espionage, the whole bit.
Avengers #16-#27
Every member except Cap quits the team… so he replaces them with three criminals and starts Cap’s Dirty Quarter-Dozen. A surprisingly fun Silver Age book, not least because the team is tough but not invincible, so there are some actual stakes.
The Winter Soldier
Yes, the movie is based, somewhat, on Ed Brubaker’s run on the title. But this isn’t a case of seeing the movie and reading the comic: Brubaker’s sensibilities fit Cap surprisingly well.
War And Remembrance (issues #247-#255)
Notable for two reasons: One, Roger Stern and John Bryne make Cap’s dumber foes credible, even disturbing, threats. And two, it explains why Cap has never done the seemingly obvious: Run for President.
Captain America No More (Issues #332-350)
A sprawling, epic 18-issue arc where Cap tells the American government to go to hell… and is promptly stripped of the right to call himself Captain America. Mark Gruenwald is in many ways the defining Cap writer, and this was some of his best work.
Any suggestions for the casual reader, Cap fans? Weigh in in the comments.
What about that whole arc where he’s a werewolf?
My favorite part of that storyline has to be when they shoehorn Wolverine into the story cuz he’s part-wolf or something. Also a perfect example why Kid Gruesome makes sure to plan ahead before blindly subscribing to comics without any knowledge to what is going on in the book.
@Kid Gruesome Also because he’s Wolverine and Marvel has a rule where Wolverine shows up in every single Marvel book at some point. I’m 99% sure they worked him into Power Pack.
@Dan Seitz “A second Power Pack miniseries by the same creative team, X-Men & Power Pack, debuted in October 2005. The series guest-starred various members and villains from the X-Men comics, including Cyclops, Wolverine, Sabretooth, Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Mister Sinister and his Marauders. The Circus of Crime also makes an appearance.”
Oh! How about the part where Cable shows up in the story because his team mate Feral got off her leash and wandered over to the wolf orgy? Best. Comic. Ever.
@MakingFlowers I feel like the words “…also makes an appearance” always needs to be followed with “Because of course they do.”
@Dan Seitz You never read that one? It was actually low-key hilarious. Not as much as his crossover into The Runaways (which, in my opinion, is top 5 all-time mandatory Wolverine guest appearances), but pretty darn good.
honestly, the only Captain America comics I ever read as a kid.
Since you mentioned Stan Lee, you should also mention that Captain America was one the many, many, many creations of Jack “The King” Kirby, along with Joe Simon.
Great article. As someone who wants to read these comics to get an overall sense of what the character can be every time a new one of these movie rolls around, these kinds of breakdowns and suggestions are great. MORE PLEASE!
Will do!
I’m going to go ahead and second that. I love comics, but mostly from an outside perspective, and I’d love to know where to start to get to know characters worth while.
For me, the core Avengers were always Cap, Thor, Ant/Giant Man, The Wasp, Iron Man and the Hulk, probably because I was exposed to the original stuff when I was super young.
Even though Hulk only lasted like what, three issues?
Not even, he left with issue #2. Sort of.
Hulk is around in the early issues, but he’s not on the team past #2. He teams up with Namor in #3 I think. I don’t think he’s seen again after that. The Avengers for me will always be Cap, Ironman, Thor, Wasp, Antman, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. There are tons of other heroes on the Avengers that are great, but those 8 are my favorite and the ones I associate with the team the most.
AKA the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes lineup, AKA the best lineup so far (I always felt Scarlet Witch was too gimmicky, and never liked Quicksilver as a character or a concept). I also liked the New Avengers (directly after the Disassembled storyline, with Spider-Man and Daredevil).
I’d recommend picking up volume 1 of “The Ultimates” for the casual Cap fan and also for people who love the movies. There’s a lot there that they draw on for the movies.
You also get to see Cap kick The Hulk in the gonads [bit.ly]
The movies do indeed draw from The Ultimates for some aspects. But they did leave out the whole “Cap is a chest-thumping macho douche” thing, for some reason. Also, it’s to blame for this:
Responsible for what Dan, one of the greatest comic panels ever?
Also, Ultimate Cap didn’t run for President but he was hilariously elected President anyway.
@Bizarro Stormy It’s Greg Land, so we should thank whichever actor he was tracing.
I don’t mind making Cap more old-fashioned and complex, but I do mind the whole “AMERICA: F*** YEAH!” thing. That’s not Cap.
I barely tolerated Cap for years. Then Ed Brubaker came around and changed everything. Fuck every writer that came before him on Cap, I cannot recommend his entire run on the series enough.
I recommend staying the hell away from cap in the Civil War story arc. That pretentious load of shit was cap at his worst.
Essentially whenever Mark Millar writes Cap, run in the other direction.
I sort of liked Civil War Cap. I admit… it was pretty corny, even by Cap standards, but they needed to drive the story somehow.
no not corny. SHITTY. that whole story was a boatload of pants-on-head-retarded.
But, McNiven’s art is so goddamn good.
I’ve generally gone by the rule that Marvel has better art and DC has better writers.
Stark just wanted to put a camera in all our showers or something. (Registration was logical and silly) Stark should still be running SHIELD and we all know it.
@mayorjimmy Not entirely true, but depressingly accurate sometimes. I still feel Image and Dark Horse do better with art editorial, though.
the Cap has always been so cheesy, and yet surprisingly the Marvel movies make it work. I definitely went into the 1st Captain America movie blasting it before I even saw it, complaining “there’s absolutely no way they are going to make this character interesting and watchable.”
after I came out of the movie, I was like “…oh.”
Essential Avengers #1 is a fairly good Captain America story itself. It doesn’t focus on him exactly, but it’s the first story that shows him struggling with his place in the world now and how he decides by default to become a super hero 24/7. There’s a lot of focus on Giant Man as well. Thor, Ironman and Wasp get plenty of screen time, but the story rarely focuses on them as people.
One of the greatest Captain America speeches ever, given after crushing an imposter on live television.
[echostation57.tumblr.com]
That’s the real Cap!