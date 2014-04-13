A Man Who Mocked Disabled Children Made To Wear ‘I Am A Bully!’ Sign

Bullying is something idiots do when they secretly hate themselves. Bullying disabled people who have no control of how they were born is something a person would do when they should volunteer to be ejected into the Sun. Via Fox 8:

An unusual sentence for an unusual bullying case in South Euclid. “This was not a garden variety neighbor dispute,” said Judge Gayle Williams-Byers, South Euclid Municipal Court judge. Williams-Byers ordered Edmond Aviv, 62, to stand outside on Sunday with a sign. “It will read, ‘I am a bully! I pick on children that are disabled, and I am intolerant of those that are different from myself,” said the judge. Aviv was recently convicted of harassing his neighbors on Trebisky Road.

I would rather have it say, “I’m a huge douche that makes fun of disabled people even though I look like I eat chocolate bacon while I watch the picture box.” What did this guy actually do to get this sentence?

“It started when my parents bought the house, roughly 15 years ago,” said Scott Prugh, who lives next door to Aviv. Prugh says his parents adopted two black children with developmental disabilities. “There’s seven of us total. I never thought that anyone would have to go through something like this,” said Prugh.

Things like when Aviv once set up his dryer in his garage so that he could pour kerosene into it. “He did it so the flames would blow into our house. It smelled like gas, it filled the entire home,” said Prugh. “Aviv also spat on the mother on two different occasions,” added Williams-Byers. Aviv plead no contest to the charges. “He would do things like shine a spotlight at their house at three in the morning so the family couldn’t sleep. Then he would play loud music. He also shoveled dog feces onto the car of the one son who is a caretaker to the disabled children. He did this every day,” said Williams-Byers.

Wow, this guy is a piece of work. Shoveling dog poop is awful, but doing so on someone’s car is just terrible. What does this guy get for being a terrible human?

According to the judge, Aviv must stand at the intersection of Trebisky and Monticello in South Euclid from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. “I believe I fashioned a sentence that responds to him, to his behavior, to his ideology, to what he thought of his neighbors and their now blended family,” said the judge. The Pugh family says they are not moving. They just want this all behind them. “I just want it done. Over. For both us. Just move on,” said Prugh. The judge also sentenced Aviv to 15 days in jail. He must also attend anger management classes at the Diversity Center and perform 100 hours of community service at the Outwaithe Community center located on East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Standing on a corner with the possibility of getting the sh*t kicked out of you, and 15 days in jail? I guess that’s OK. I’d rather him be sentenced to death by catapult, but I only vaguely remember the law from college.

(Via Fox 8)