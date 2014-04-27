A Middle School Teacher Said ‘I Love You Baby’ To Student She Was Giving Lap Dance To

Everything about this story, involving a 42-year-old middle school teacher giving a student a birthday lap dance during class, is ridiculous, so let’s rank the MOST ridiculous sentences.
6. “He said he sat at his desk, and after the tardy bell rang, she placed a chair in front of the room. Music started playing and the entire class of middle school students began yelling and telling him to sit down.”
(We don’t know what the music was, but I have to assume “Hot for Teacher.” Or maybe “Jail Bait.”)
5. “She…lost her balance a few times as she circled his chair, which made the students laugh.”
(HAHAHAHAHAHA. Like that?)
4. “At the end of the dance, Ms. Smith wrapped her arms around the student and he gave her bottom another squeeze. She hugged him and said ‘I love you, baby. Happy birthday,’ according to documents.”
(You don’t want to know what he did for “extra credit.”)
3. “The student said he sat down and Ms. Smith gave him a full contact lap dance, rotating her buttocks against him and rubbing her hands all over his body. Ms. Smith also got on her knees in front of him and placed her head between his legs. The student…slapped Ms. Smith on the buttocks a few times.”
(In for a penny, in for a pound, “here’s a dollar for your time.”)
2. “A middle school teacher has sashayed her way into a lot of trouble after she allegedly gave one of her students a birthday lap dance in front of the entire class.”
(Bonus points for use of the word “sashayed.”)
1. “Investigators reviewed video of the lap dance performance and it actually lasted 3.54 minutes.”
(That’s an uncomfortably long amount of time. But it’s still a minute shorter than “Hot for Teacher.”)
An uncomfortable amount of time? Are you a one pump chump?
Considering he’s a middle-school aged student, I’d say so.
In defence of the teacher she was very drunk and high at the time. I say we cut her some slack.
Plus you have to do novel things to keep a kid’s attention nowadays. She is just being creative.
3 things
1. Where is this alleged video?
2. Can we talk lady at the beginning of the news story? She can give me a lapdance anytime
3. Nice
I assume the video was likely filmed by a student on his/her cell and miraculously hasn’t been uploaded to social media yet. (Though there’s no doubt it was filmed in landscape, so maybe it’s best we don’t view it.)
The winner they interview at the end makes me pity everyone in that town.
I’m fascinated by the guy who used to rent from her, and was evicted by her, still keeping up with her social life. I’ve never left a landlord on bad terms, but I’d still rather never talk to them again.
Its not just the town, that is East Texas in a nutshell.
Not Michigan! Yes!
I had the same reaction.
I think it’s okay because it was a boy. I’d be a problem if it was a girl and a male teacher.
You’re already a problem.
(Trying to comment again; something about this post is making things poof.)
Since she evicted him, I’m hard pressed to believe anything he says about her.
On the other hand, since she was caught on video giving a lap dance to a student, I’m hard pressed to believe she possesses any good judgment when it comes to her relationships with anyone.
Maybe lap dances were her rent payment method of choice. Landlord may have been keeping up with her body of work is all.
Fuck! I just passed by that school last week.
In her defence, turning 15 in middle school is somewhat… special.
Where were these students when I was teaching?
What?
Sadly standard comment romanticizing molestation when the molester in question is an older woman.
Where were these teachers when I was studenting?
If that was a male teacher he’d be going away for a long time.
3.54 minutes is a lot longer than I woulda lasted at 15 if my sophomore English teacher gave me a lap dance. Goddamn, that woman was like 25-26 years old and didn’t look a day over 19. Blonde, blue eyes, petite as hell (seriously, woman couldn’t have been more than 5 foot and 90 pounds). I remember when I had a free period one afternoon and was in the cafeteria chillin’ with a few of the juniors and seniors that I was chummy with and she walked by wearing a really tight shirt. It was the first time I heard the phrase “Rail a chick 6 ways from Sunday”. Still makes me laugh when I think of it.
And said teacher still gets me in other ways when I think of her to.
15 in middle school? I didn’t turn 15 until my sophomore year of high school. That is some substantial failing.
Rumor has it that this “kid” is over 6 feet tall, built like an NFL linebacker, and runs his own “escort” business, of which this teacher is a dedicated employee.
Seems legit