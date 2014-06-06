A Serial Killer Strikes In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Coffin Hill’ #8

06.06.14
Eve Coffin is a lot of things: The last of an old New England family line, a former police officer, a witch. She’s also in pretty serious trouble for shooting a fellow officer, as our preview shows.

This is largely a flashback to the beginning of the case that simultaneously made Eve Coffin a media darling and put her out of police work for good, the Ice Fisher. Caitlin Kittridge knows New England well, and uses it to explore just how a serial killer in Boston might strike in the modern day.

And, needless to say, there’s more to the Ice Fisher than just a disturbed mind, as our preview shows us…

