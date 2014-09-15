A Woman Attacked Her Husband Because He Wouldn’t Buy Her A Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Hat

This 33-year-old woman named Sommer Trent whose mother apparently didn’t know how to spell the word “summer” was in Nashville with her husband this weekend for the Tennessee Titans game, when a fight between the two broke out outside of Nashville’s Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant and store. Trent allegedly attacked her husband when he refused to buy her a hat. From The Tennessean:
Sommer Trent, 33, was booked into the Metro jail on assault charges early Sunday morning. According to her arrest warrant, the two were on Broadway outside of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville when the fight erupted.
She allegedly cursed, threw her husband’s cowboy hat into the street and grabbed him by the throat. Four people witnessed the fight.
Lady to lady, I totally understand. Us women are capable of some pretty irrational sh*t when it comes to our accessories. Since I’m guessing Sommer did not end up getting her Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville hat, I’ve taken it upon myself to make her the next best thing, with this hat I found on the Margaritaville online store.
Now it’s just like she got her hat! She still spent the night in jail I guess, but hey! Hat!
