A Woman Came THIS Close To Being Impaled By A Flying Hatchet On A Massachusetts Highway

This is some Final Destination sh*t right here. According to the Massachusetts State Police, a pair of unidentified motorists were driving on Route 95 southbound, through Topsfield Massachusetts, when A MOTHERF*CKING AXE which had not been properly secured on a landscaping truck driving in front of them became loose and went flying off the truck, straight into the passenger-side of the windshield.
Thankfully no one was injured, and the woman who nearly avoiding an axing was just shaken up. The truck driver for the landscaping company was cited a $200 ticket for failing to secure cargo, which I think is a pretty fair trade off for not having killed someone with a runaway hatchet.
Some takeaways from the situation, via the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page:
Two important lessons here: 1.) Contractors and all other motorists are reminded to properly secure items they are transporting, including tools, building materials, bicycles, canoes, luggage, furniture, beach chairs, and the like. 2.) The man whose car was struck was obeying the speed limit, driving about 65 mph. If he had been speeding, the increased velocity of his car would have increased the power of the axe’s impact, meaning it could very well have gone through the glass and injured his passenger. Please remember those lessons. We are very thankful that this situation did not have a worse ending.
Third important lesson: HOLY SH************T! Okay, maybe that’s not so much a lesson but LOOK AT THIS PICTURE and I don’t think you’ll disagree:
Or he could have been REALLY speeding and avoided this situation completely. Or he could have been going 20mph below the speed limit and also avoided it. Or my aunt could have balls and then she’d be my uncle. Aren’t useless hypotheticals fun?
“Useless” is a defining characteristic of most Massachusetts State Troopers.
i grew up in topsfield, i also have* an axe secured** to my hood.
*had?
**i should go check
You too!? Whammy!
So I’m pretty sure we just learned that Stacey has never seen any of the Final Destination movies.
If this were Final Destination, it would of been like “Holy crap! That was a close call” and then the passenger goes to remove the hatchet, which activates the passenger air bag, launching the hatchet into her skull. Final Destination 2, to be precise.
“Obey the Speed Limit or You’ll Get a Hatchet in the Chest” is a pretty effective road safety campaign slogan.
Has anyone checked on the whereabouts of Hitchhiker Kai lately?
He’s not doing so good.
“He had to split.”
If I were that passanger, i would have serious regrets about choosing white pants for the day….
Look at those old wrinkly hands, I don’t think white is ever the right choice.
Guess he didn’t make the cut.
Rubber buggy baby bumpers!
WHOOP WHOOP!
The hatchet was misdirection. She died of old age.
I blame Juggalos.