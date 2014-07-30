A Woman Came THIS Close To Being Impaled By A Flying Hatchet On A Massachusetts Highway

This is some Final Destination sh*t right here. According to the Massachusetts State Police, a pair of unidentified motorists were driving on Route 95 southbound, through Topsfield Massachusetts, when A MOTHERF*CKING AXE which had not been properly secured on a landscaping truck driving in front of them became loose and went flying off the truck, straight into the passenger-side of the windshield.

Thankfully no one was injured, and the woman who nearly avoiding an axing was just shaken up. The truck driver for the landscaping company was cited a $200 ticket for failing to secure cargo, which I think is a pretty fair trade off for not having killed someone with a runaway hatchet.

Some takeaways from the situation, via the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page:

Two important lessons here: 1.) Contractors and all other motorists are reminded to properly secure items they are transporting, including tools, building materials, bicycles, canoes, luggage, furniture, beach chairs, and the like. 2.) The man whose car was struck was obeying the speed limit, driving about 65 mph. If he had been speeding, the increased velocity of his car would have increased the power of the axe’s impact, meaning it could very well have gone through the glass and injured his passenger. Please remember those lessons. We are very thankful that this situation did not have a worse ending.

Third important lesson: HOLY SH************T! Okay, maybe that’s not so much a lesson but LOOK AT THIS PICTURE and I don’t think you’ll disagree: