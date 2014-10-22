A Woman Spent An Entire Week In KFC After Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her

Everyone handles breakups differently. Some people drown their sorrows in wine, ice cream, and/or wine cream, while others pretend nothing happened and go about their lives, content that they’ll die alone. One Chinese woman found the ideal middle ground: she spent an entire week inside KFC.
Depressed Tan Shen, 26, from Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan Province, decided she needed some fried comfort food to get over her ex.
She stopped off at a KFC near a train station by her home, but ended up staying for a whole week because she “needed time to think.” Tan even phoned in sick to work to stay at the KFC, with her break-up clearly hitting her very hard. (Via)
Clearly. Shen didn’t want to go home because her apartment was “full of memories of him,” so she stayed, and ordered, and stayed, and ordered (my favorite quote comes from an employee, who commented, “When we asked her if she was OK, she said she was and just needed time to think. And then asked for another box of chicken wings with extra large fries”), until she had a stunning realization.
“I decided the best thing to do would be to leave the city and go back to my parents. And I was getting sick of the taste of chicken so there was no point in staying there anymore.” (Via)
Noted KFC fanatic Eric Cartman would gladly have licked Shen’s extra salty tears away.
Finger lickin’ sad.
