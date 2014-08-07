A Woman Who Went Searching For Her Birth Mother Found Out That She And Her Husband Are Siblings

What would you do if you found out that your spouse was also your sibling? Thankfully most of us will never have to answer that question — unlike this married Brazilian couple, Adriana and Leandro, who discovered they were brother-sister when Adriana went searching for her biological mother. Both husband and wife were originally from Sao Paulo (and currently live there now) and both had been abandoned by their mothers at an early age. The only thing they knew about their mothers was that their names were both Maria, which didn’t concern them because Maria is basically the “Jennifer” of South America.

It wasn’t until Adriana approached Brazil’s Radio Globo’s “The Time Is Now” — a program that helps reunite adopted/estranged relatives with their families — that she was reunited with her mother, who admitted to having another child she had abandoned, Leandro, that things clicked. The Daily Mail writes:

As it becomes clear that it is the same Leandro that she was married to, Adriana is heard weeping uncontrollably: ‘I don’t believe that you’re telling me this. Leandro is my husband,’ she sobs. At the end of the interview she says: ‘Now I’m scared to go home and find out that Leandro doesn’t want me any more. I love him so much.’ Adriana and Leandro – who never married legally – yesterday told Radio Globo that they would stay together, despite the bombshell that they are actually brother and sister. Adriana said: ‘Only death is going to separate us. All this happened because God wanted it to happen.

On the bright side, good thing they figured this out before they decided to have any flipper babies or anything.

Adriana, 39, and her husband Leandro, 37, have been together for seven years and have a six-year-old daughter.

Oh. Well hey! Cersei and Jaime Lannister had a whole bunch of kids and only one of them turned out to be a violent sociopath with pre-homicidal tendencies. Also, they’re fictional characters, but still! I’m sure everything is going to be A-OK.

