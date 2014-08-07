A Woman Who Went Searching For Her Birth Mother Found Out That She And Her Husband Are Siblings

What would you do if you found out that your spouse was also your sibling? Thankfully most of us will never have to answer that question — unlike this married Brazilian couple, Adriana and Leandro, who discovered they were brother-sister when Adriana went searching for her biological mother. Both husband and wife were originally from Sao Paulo (and currently live there now) and both had been abandoned by their mothers at an early age. The only thing they knew about their mothers was that their names were both Maria, which didn’t concern them because Maria is basically the “Jennifer” of South America.
It wasn’t until Adriana approached Brazil’s Radio Globo’s “The Time Is Now” — a program that helps reunite adopted/estranged relatives with their families — that she was reunited with her mother, who admitted to having another child she had abandoned, Leandro, that things clicked. The Daily Mail writes:
As it becomes clear that it is the same Leandro that she was married to, Adriana is heard weeping uncontrollably: ‘I don’t believe that you’re telling me this. Leandro is my husband,’ she sobs. At the end of the interview she says: ‘Now I’m scared to go home and find out that Leandro doesn’t want me any more. I love him so much.’
Adriana and Leandro – who never married legally – yesterday told Radio Globo that they would stay together, despite the bombshell that they are actually brother and sister. Adriana said: ‘Only death is going to separate us. All this happened because God wanted it to happen.
On the bright side, good thing they figured this out before they decided to have any flipper babies or anything.
Adriana, 39, and her husband Leandro, 37, have been together for seven years and have a six-year-old daughter.
Oh. Well hey! Cersei and Jaime Lannister had a whole bunch of kids and only one of them turned out to be a violent sociopath with pre-homicidal tendencies. Also, they’re fictional characters, but still! I’m sure everything is going to be A-OK.
Not really, incest at a genetics level only starts mattering if you start interbreeding several generations deep. Even then, as has been stated below, not every inbred child could come out with debilitating recessive traits just an increased likelihood for them.
Their kids would actually more than likely be fine. I mean, they shouldn't have kids because that would be a horrid stigma to have to live with, but my understanding is it takes a couple rounds of incest to fuck things up with the kids.
I only know from breeding animals but essentially it's that non dominant traits will be present in both so it's possible that non dominant traits are more likely. So if 2 brown eyed people both had one parent with blue eyes they might have children with blue eyes but if on of them has all brown eyed dominant genes to share then the kids can't have blue eyes.
In animals it's common to take an animal that has a trait you want, i.e. large udders on a cow and then continue to breed her with her own offspring as they have the most likely chance of also having big udders, but animal breeders just kill off or neuter offspring that have negative traits when they are born and since this would not fly with kids
So any recessive traits the grandmother had have a higher chance of manifesting in the kids child. I know one famous one was a noble bloodline in Europe that din't want to mix and eventually they all had horrible underbites. So whatever recessive traits the grandmother has will have a 25% chance of being passed on to her kids children.
