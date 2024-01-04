Aaron Rodgers isn’t popping any bottles this morning. The injured New York Jets quarterback bizarrely suggested that Jimmy Kimmel would be included in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. “There’s a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel who’s really hoping that doesn’t come out,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely be popping some sort of bottle.” The documents were made public on Wednesday, but Kimmel — who responded to Rodgers on X by calling him an “aasshole” and threatened legal action — is nowhere to be found.

CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped into Rodgers on Wednesday for dragging Kimmel’s name through the mud. He called the quarterback a “nitwit” and criticized his “false, defamatory, wildly irresponsible, and not funny” comments.

Mediaite has more:

Tapper spoke about this further with Deadspin’s Julie DiCaro, who suggested Rodgers might be “bored” since his Achilles injury has taken him out of the season, so now he’s preoccupying himself by picking fights with Travis Kelce and others. Tapper pointed out that Disney owns ABC and ESPN, so he wondered how long the company would tolerate Rodgers’ antics, and “What obligation does ESPN have to shut down this type of speculation?”

Tapper (who is friends with Kimmel) wondered why Disney is “allowing this to happen.” He added, “Does [CEO Bob Iger] allow ESPN and this nitwit… to continue to have this forum even when they are smearing who is working for ABC for more than 20 years now.” You can watch the clip below.

Talked with @JulieDiCaro about how it’s difficult to see how @Disney, which owns @espn and @ABCNetwork, can stand behind Aaron Rodgers after he falsely smeared Jimmy Kimmel. https://t.co/tEoG2QZLDS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 4, 2024

(Via Mediaite)