Add President Obama To The List Of People Who Have Taken A Selfie At A Funeral

It’s no secret that selfies are a repugnant epidemic, what with the ghastly trend of people snapping selfies at funerals and all. Well, I’m afraid humanity reached yet another terrible milestone in selfie history with Getty photographer Roberto Schmidt catching President Obama posing for one with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning Schmidt at today’s memorial service for Nelson Mandela in South Africa. At least the First Lady had the good sense not to participate.
And if that weren’t enough to make the likes of Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh erect, Obama also “bowed” to Cuban leader Raul Castro at the event.
That sound you hear is one of Sarah Palin’s ghostwriters furiously crafting a strongly worded Facebook note while the Tea Party caucus in Congress drafts Obama’s Articles of Impeachment.
(All pics via Getty)
Oh I can feel it. The tide is gonna be fierce with this one
Well, technically, he posed for the woman’s self-pic. I refuse to use that fucking non-word. If it’s not YOUR camera, it’s not your self-pic.
I seriously doubt the right-wing noise machine is going to be sympathetic to this argument.
No matter what party you are affiliated with, no matter what your job title is from janitor to POTUS, if you a take a selfie at a funeral, then you are a classless self obsessed asshole. Please note, I am not a Republican.
Perfectly stated, Doctor.
Yeah pre-blaming GOP talking heads is a fun little way of deflecting criticism, but you don’t have to be a Republican nutjob to understand selfies at funerals aren’t a good choice.
Yeah, this is just tacky.
It’s a shame, because Obama’s eulogy was pretty amazing, but this will be what 80% of the news coverage is all about here at home. Why? Because we’re a nation of children, that’s why.
He only wint to the funerel to distract from the OBUMMERCAREFAIL!
@Otto, it’s also because we all already know Obama is a very skilled orator and can get the best speechwriters.
Anyone who didn’t also think he’s juuuust a bit self-absorbed has never looked at a president impartially, so maybe this is what they call a teachable moment.
Hell, all presidents are self-absorbed. Bush liked to play dress-up and pretend to be an action hero; Clinton thought the universe revolved around him; etc etc. You’ll get no argument from me that Obama is like all the others in that regard.
Narcissism and egotism are fundamental parts of any politician.
But Otto, you’re missing that point that Obama is different, because his self-absorption makes him uppity.
SoS, I don’t know what you’re talking about.
The “yes, yes, he’s a gifted speaker” schtick that conservatives do while making the little jerk-off gesture has always baffled me.
Speeches are actually a big part of what we value in presidents, right? FDR’s inaugural address and fireside chats? JFK’s speech at the Berlin Wall? And it’s not something that we’ve only valued in liberal presidents either.
Remember the nickname conservatives had for Reagan when he was in office? The Great Communicator. And yes, Reagan had speechwriters and, yes, Reagan read off a TelePrompTer. (Indeed, Reagan actually went one step further and had his cabinet meeting scripted out for him too: [articles.latimes.com])
But now that Obama is president, the ability to make a persuasive and powerful speech on an important topic is suddenly not just important, it’s worthy of consistent mockery.
Why? Is it because liberals made fun of how inarticulate GWBush was? Or is it because conservatives really believe a black man can’t be articulate unless it’s scripted for him? (This ignores the off-the-cuff performances Obama has given in the presidential debates and, most famously, the hour and a half session he had at the House GOP retreat where he handed them their asses. But whatever.)
Whatever it is, it’s weird as hell. But let the conservatives wallow in it. All this “President McBlackistan is really a dummy!” stuff is only further hastening the demise of their party.
How else would you describe his ability to deliver a good speech?
If you say “articulate,” you’re a bigot; if you say “well-spoken,” you’re dumber than Biden. You want “eloquent,” go ahead and use it, although his tendency to stammer when thinking about what he wants to say next isn’t all that smooth.
This was absolutely a lapse in judgment and tacky.
This does not make him a “classless self obsessed asshole”. Thinking so likely means you thought that about him well before this.
I think you get the “he’s a good speaker but” backhanded praise because before 2008 that’s all you could say about him – and that hasn’t change since. He was elevated up the Democratic party chain very quickly with very little experience and nearly no voting record. One of the jobs of a President is as a figurehead, and he plays that part well. Now we also know he likes to play golf.
Langwulf apparently doesn’t read the newspaper. The two most infuriating narratives about this president are the point that his speeches aren’t a big deal, as stated above, and that he hasn’t done anything, which is absurd. Conservatives want to have it both ways: They want to claim that everything he’s accomplished is terrible, and that he hasn’t accomplished anything, which is just a complete disconnect in logic. And the idea that all he does is play golf pretty much ignores history, because Obama has taken fewer vacation days as president than any modern president except Clinton (Reagan took more than double the vacation days and Bush Jr. took more than triple).
/rant
Dissident,
Lack of judgement? Maybe. Regardless of whether it was the POTUS or Speaker of the House, or just plain old Joe, taking a selfie at a funeral or memorial service does make you a classless self absorbed asshole. The service is about remembering the deceased and not about “you” regardless of who “you” may be.
Now we also know he likes to play golf.
Oh, right, the other conservative complaint about Obama, that he takes too much time off from work. He’s not just uppity and dumb, he’s lazy too!
Again, in terms of vacation days, Obama is nowhere near where Bush was by this point in time. As you can see from the graph here, it’s not even close. But once again, liberals complained about Bush’s record-setting number of presidential vacation days, so conservatives have to insist that Obama is actually much much worse, when of course, it’s not even remotely true.
Nice to know that modern conservatism has devolved from Burke and Buckley to “I know you are, but what am I?”
[news.yahoo.com]
Is it considered bowing when the other guy is that short?
That was my take. The selfie picture is kind of a dick move, but I see no real problem with the Castro moment.
He should have patted him on the head, like Benny Hill did to the little bald guy:
[www.youtube.com]
Phew, I was worried the right-wing talkotubes didn’t already have enough pointless symbolic bullshit to talk about.
Obviously a lot of partisans will jump on this in bad faith, but the president committed an undignified faux pas and he deserves to catch a little flack for it.
DOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN’TTTTTT CAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRREE
I take a great deal of comfort in the fact that Mrs.Obama kept it real with Mr.Obama behind closed doors.
She looks PISSED in that picture.
Yes, Obama gave a stirring address on the legacy of Nelson Mandela and human rights, but please, let’s all focus on someone posing for a selfie with him and the fact that he bent over to speak to a much shorter world leader we’re supposed to dislike.
CHUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCH
yes the stirring Obama speech written for him by a staffer and practiced numerous times in the last week should have much more weight attached to it than how he carries himself when he thinks no one is watching.
Yeah I’m sure he thought “no one will see this!” at a memorial service for Nelson Mandela with cameras everywhere.
Mexicant1, are you implying that you honestly believe that any presidential speech in history was not written and practiced beforehand? Do you think the Gettysburg Address was extemporaneous? What in the name of all that is worthwhile in the universe does that point have to do with anything at all? Go back to Speech 101.
Also, some woman comes up to the president and says “Hey can I get a picture?” and we’re shocked that said yes? The guy was surrounded by cameras all day. The fact that there’s a picture of him getting that picture taken is proof enough that it was not a big deal at all. If we’re gonna place some moral high ground on photographs at funerals, we should stop televising memorial services all over the world when important people die. Otherwise, people need to get the fuck over it.
Also this is not a western style funeral with crying. It’s a friggin party in a goddamn stadium with cheering crowds and dancing celebrating his life. Fuuuuck all of you!
The real irony here is that everyone is so focused on this tacky move that they totally missed the flub he had in his speech when he talked about how much of an impact Mandela had on his early life, much like he inspired everyone else born in Kenya.
Well played.
nice
Not that I condone selfies by anyone at any time but,technically, the funeral is on December 15th.
This was the “official memorial”
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: former President George W. Bush has instagrammed a selfie with Bono, from Mandela’s memorial service.
[instagram.com]
Tacky, plus minus points for starfucking (deducted from both of them). Although Bush has done some good things for Africa, this is still bad form.
Two more classless self absorbed assholes…
He’s got some long fucking arms if that’s a selfie.
I just love how pissed off Michelle looks in those pictures.
There were cameras everywhere and I’m sure it’s all logged away in some NSA data center somewhere.
I’m surprised she didn’t start twerking.
God, those euros still love them some Barry.
Michelle has the same look on her face that I have at the movie theater when someone is talking or using their phone during the movie.
It would have been rude for Jesse Owens not to shake Hitler’s hand. Yes, there are certain people whose hand you don’t shake.
If you think Raul Castro — the Fredo Corleone of Caribbean strong men — is even remotely in the same league as Adolf Hitler, you might need to lay down for a while.
This. But doesn’t it imply that Fidel is Michael?
Well, my point was more about Fidel than Raul. But, if I were to put together a list of most evil regimes of the 20th century, Castro’s Cuba would be in the top 25. Maybe Hitler would be #1 in the BCS of evil leaders, but the Castro Brothers have a berth in the Cotton Bowl.
American news media had a collective orgasm over Professor Ditherton Wiggleroom. Christine Amanpour on CNN practically threw her bra at obama’s feet.
my favorite part of this post is both right and left in the comments shouting at each other pretending they are different.
I think it was a lack of judgment and he was just being nice taking the picture with them not realizing it was a bad move. Not like he pulled out the camera himself and took it.
I agree, but he should get some shit for it though. Nothing major, just some ribbing.
+1
As is typical for us insane right wingers, I have to qualify this statement with KENYAN MUSLIM OBAMACAREFAIL!!!!!!!!! so that what I’m about to say has more credibility and will be more accepted by those that would disagree with my conservative political leanings, and my social folkways and mores, of which all Americans should subscribe.
There’s not a damn thing wrong with this. This was a celebration of Mandela’s life. The mood and atmosphere in the stadium was jovial and cheerful. People were dancing throughout the stadium, ferchistssakes. I don’t see the issue here.
A hottie blonde Scandinavian sits next to Obama and he is totally incapable of controlling himself. But the Danish hottie wasn’t completely innocent either. She clearly came ready to play. The attraction was mutual. An attractive, but powerful blondie proved irresistible to the leader of the free world. And that is because Obama is a sexually frustrated man. But he is not to blame. You cannot give a man with all that power something as unappetizing and as unfulfilling as Michelle and expect him to be content and happy. Here is a man who has accomplished remarkable things for himself and his country and all that we give him to satisfy his sexual appetite is Michelle. No high school sophomore, possessing nothing of the power Obama possesses, would switch places with Obama when it comes to sex. High school boys get to play with gorgeous white females after school. Gorgeous white females that Obama can only have in his dreams. So when they sit him next to a hottie Scandinavian, he behaves like a deprived animal.
But the Danish blonde was hot and sweaty for our President, too. We have to be fair to all sides here. This woman was ready. Ready to do it all. All he needed was to make his move. To begin to massage her between the legs. Get her a little wet between the legs. She had on a very short skirt. He would have done well to reach inside and push her panties to the side so that he can insert his long black finger inside her. In and out. And then insert another so that she would have two of his fingers inside her. He would have easily got her to reach orgasm. She was clearly ready for a good time. And she was ready to receive him. All of him. This could have been quite a show for all to see. And if people stop complaining and stop being outraged by the little they saw, maybe next time the Danish prime minister and the American President will allow all of us to see the show in its entirety. All that normally goes on between the two of them on a regular basis. These were not the actions of complete strangers.
The Scandinavian chick lives in Copenhagen with her two daughters but not with her husband, who most recently was hopping from Switzerland to London. The two daughters they have are very pretty. Very young and very pretty. Here is a photo of the prime minister and her two daughters, Johanna and Camilla. Camilla is 13 and Johanna is 16.
[www.bt.dk]
I would like to see how Obama behaves sitting next to the 16-year-old. And I would also like to see him sitting next to the 13-year-old. If the 13-year-old is willing to give it up, will he take it? The huge black organ of the first black President is something that the lovely Camilla from Copenhagen will want to experience. As painful as it may be. If he were to insert it deep within her rectum. And her bottom is so gorgeous that she will inevitably experience the gush of presidential fluid deep within her white bottom. Something her mom didn’t get to experience at Mandela’s funeral. But her mom and Obama were ready to go that far.
But they didn’t. He saved his presidential seminal fluid for the daughter. Maybe the older daughter. Most likely the younger one.
He saved his white seminal fluid for that beautiful white bottom. The beautiful white bottom of the powerful mom. Or the beautiful white bottom of either daughter. A white bottom he doesn’t get at home. A white bottom he doesn’t get at the White House.
Do any of you actually believe in what you’re saying? I mean besides the white bottom fanfic guy.