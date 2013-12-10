Add President Obama To The List Of People Who Have Taken A Selfie At A Funeral

It’s no secret that selfies are a repugnant epidemic, what with the ghastly trend of people snapping selfies at funerals and all. Well, I’m afraid humanity reached yet another terrible milestone in selfie history with Getty photographer Roberto Schmidt catching President Obama posing for one with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning Schmidt at today’s memorial service for Nelson Mandela in South Africa. At least the First Lady had the good sense not to participate.

And if that weren’t enough to make the likes of Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh erect, Obama also “bowed” to Cuban leader Raul Castro at the event.

That sound you hear is one of Sarah Palin’s ghostwriters furiously crafting a strongly worded Facebook note while the Tea Party caucus in Congress drafts Obama’s Articles of Impeachment.

(All pics via Getty)