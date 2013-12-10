Add President Obama To The List Of People Who Have Taken A Selfie At A Funeral

#Selfies
Editor-in-Chief
12.10.13 58 Comments

It’s no secret that selfies are a repugnant epidemic, what with the ghastly trend of people snapping selfies at funerals and all. Well, I’m afraid humanity reached yet another terrible milestone in selfie history with Getty photographer Roberto Schmidt catching President Obama posing for one with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning Schmidt at today’s memorial service for Nelson Mandela in South Africa. At least the First Lady had the good sense not to participate.

826804633

And if that weren’t enough to make the likes of Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh erect, Obama also “bowed” to Cuban leader Raul Castro at the event.

That sound you hear is one of Sarah Palin’s ghostwriters furiously crafting a strongly worded Facebook note while the Tea Party caucus in Congress drafts Obama’s Articles of Impeachment.

(All pics via Getty)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSBARACK OBAMAdavid cameronNELSON MANDELAPRESIDENT OBAMAright-wing boner juiceSELFIESSELFIES AT FUNERALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP