Apple unveiled the new AirPods Max today, and like most things Apple, everything sounds and looks great on paper. It’s the company’s first foray into over-the-ear headphones, and here’s the official description that’s sure to captivate audiophiles and music lovers looking to get the most out of their playlists. From Apple:

AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.

While all of that sounds well and good, things go sideways when you get to the $549 price point. While Apple products have always skewed to the more expensive side compared to its competitors, people on Twitter couldn’t help but note the juxtaposition of a billion-dollar company selling headphones for over half of a grand in the middle of a pandemic that’s caused widespread unemployment and financial struggles. It’s not exactly the best look, and the reactions were brutal.

A tale of two cities pic.twitter.com/K0K9Ehb2jO — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 8, 2020

In a year when people are dipping into their savings to survive a pandemic, Apple are out here making £550 headphones 🙈https://t.co/fPaOEPO7FU — Christmas Username (@edgefusion) December 8, 2020

To put it into perspective, Apple’s new headphones, the AirPods Max cost the same as a PS5 pic.twitter.com/2yVrE7BPJT — nathan (@868nathan) December 8, 2020

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max cost so much because there’s a kid named Max in there — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) December 8, 2020

Of course, the Apple’s announcement might actually be good news for competitors who might be enjoying the negative reactions.

Sony and Bose after seeing the airpods max price today pic.twitter.com/jY9ExsrGUI — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) December 8, 2020

Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max release pic.twitter.com/97ixImrhzU — Tyson Hutchins (@tysonhutchins_) December 8, 2020

And then, of course, there were the jokes about how Apple seems to have forgotten the “pod” part in AirPods Max, and people went to town clowning on the increasing size of the once tiny product.

Just got the new AirPods Max, little bit bigger than they looked online pic.twitter.com/K5gAdmwuCV — x (@a7kiIr) December 8, 2020

Look at my AirPods Max 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/p9TJUXRjsA — Mauro Sicard (@maurosicard) December 8, 2020