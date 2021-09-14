Though it feels like a lifetime ago, it was December 2017 that Al Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate after multiple women came forward to accuse Franken of inappropriate touching and/or kissing. While he’s managed to stay mostly out of the spotlight since then, Franken hasn’t abandoned his passion for politics. In addition to a weekly podcast in which he discusses political matters, Franken is currently on tour in what he has dubbed “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.” While he’s got more than enough to keep him busy, Franken hasn’t ruled out making another run for public office.

As The Wrap reports, Franken sat down with an interview for the Massachusetts-based The Republican newspaper. When asked about whether he would consider a return to politics, the former SNL star admitted that, “I’m keeping my options open.” While he said that the tour and his other obligations were keeping him pretty busy at the moment, he seemed to indicate that he’s got some unfinished business in D.C. and might like a better sense of closure.

While he denied some of the allegations made against him, Franken—unlike the Matt Gaetzes in today’s political realm—decided to put the people and his party first in stepping down as senator of Minnesota, declaring at the time:

“I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party. But this decision is not about me. It’s about the people of Minnesota, and it has become clear that I can’t both pursue the Ethics Committee process and at the same time remain an effective senator for them.”

In speaking to The Republican, Franken admitted that a big part of his decision was due to the dozens of his Democratic colleagues who were urging him to go away. “I wanted due process, but I had 36 colleagues and a majority leader who wouldn’t give it to me, so it was impossible,” Franken said. “It was a very weird, tough situation at that moment… I love the Senate. I love the work that I did.”

For now, Franken is looking forward to making a difference via his new stand-up tour, “Because I believe comedy and satire is a very valid way—and sometimes almost a more productive way—of affecting public opinion.”

(Via The Wrap)