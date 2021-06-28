Al Gore knows more than anyone what it’s like to have an election potentially taken from you. The results of the the 2000 race were hotly contested, leading to an epic recount in Florida. But after weeks of turmoil, Gore decided that the unity of the country was more important than his potential win, and he’s never taken issue with it since. In other words, it’s the opposite what the Donald J. Trump has done after losing the 2020 election, ranting and railing with claims even his loyal Attorney General deemed “bulls*it.” And when asked about how the 45th president continues to peddle lies, Gore had some words.

In an interview with CNN, the former vice president spoke about the “refusal of the former president to acknowledge that he lost by seven million votes — it wasn’t close, for God’s sake.” He also slammed the Republicans, saying the “majority of his party is still so enthralled to him that they still believe that the American people did not make the judgment that they clearly made. This is very damaging for our democracy.”

Gore was cautiously hopeful, though, saying, “I’m hoping this craziness fades over time.” But you better stress “cautious,” because there’s still a large portion of GOP voters who’ve been effectively brainwashed:

“We hear about AI standing for artificial intelligence. They’re putting another kind of AI out: artificial insanity. … They’re putting out messages that create an alternate reality, and people get into these echo chambers on the internet, and it’s all they hear, and they begin to believe the alternate reality.”

When asked what he would say to Trump, Gore chuckled darkly, admitting, “I’m not sure that whatever I’d say to him would have any impact whatsoever.” But, he said, “just on the off chance that it would, I would say please do the right thing. Acknowledge reality. Stop hurting this country. Stop undermining democracy. Honor the great and honorable traditions of the United States of America. This cannot go on the way it is.”

You can watch Gore’s segment in the video above.

(Via CNN)