As if Alex Jones’s life as a batsh*t conspiracy theorist wasn’t wild enough, it turns out that his domestic life may be just as unruly. Earlier this week, we learned that Erika Wulff Jones, a.k.a. Mrs. Alex Jones, was arrested in Austin, Texas on Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge. While the details were a bit fuzzy at first, when Jones told the AP that the incident was “a private family matter” and that “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance,” it seemed to indicate that the InfoWars founder was the victim of Erika’s outburst. And now, The Daily Beast has gotten a hold of the police report that details just what went down between the couple.

According to The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, Erika struck her husband more than 20 times, once with either a shampoo or soap bottle, then threatened to hit him in the head with a 5-pound stone ball, which the police report indicates left Jones “fearing for his life.” Petrizoo writes:

According to the Travis County arrest affidavit, during an initial 911 phone call with police, Jones told an emergency operator that his wife had struck him over the head multiple times and was “holding a polished club in her hand” and attempting to “hit him with it.” When police arrived at the house, Jones further claimed Wulff Jones had struck him “several times,” while an officer observed the far-right radio host’s hair as “red” and “wet.” Jones later told police that “Erika had hit him with both closed fists and open hands on his head in front of their child,” the affidavit stated.

The incident apparently began while the couple was bathing their child, and Erika accused Alex of cheating on her. From there, things got heated as Erika hit Alex more than 20 times, including once over the head with what was assumed to be a shampoo bottle, as some of the product ended up on his face and caused “burning to his eyes,” according to the report.

“[Jones] stated he tried to get away from her in the master bedroom, and she followed him with a stone ball trying to strike him,” which is when Jones admitted to being “in fear for his life.”

Mrs. Jones was reportedly still pretty worked up by the time police arrived. One officer noted that there was “a strong odor of alcohol” on her breath, and once she was arrested she somehow managed to break free of her handcuffs and began “swing[ing] her fists and kicking” police officers, with at least one of her blows connecting with an officer.

Jones almost seemed proud of the Christmas Eve calamity when he spoke about it on InfoWars on Monday, which he described as “cuckoo.” Several times. As The Daily Beast reports:

Jones addressed the incident Monday afternoon on his InfoWars program, claiming his wife went to “cuckoo world” after mixing up medication she was prescribed following a recent surgery. Jones insisted that she took down two police officers at their Austin home on Friday night after striking him “30 times,” mostly in the back of the head. “So that’s what happens when someone has a chemical imbalance after surgery and the medication they had mixes together,” Jones said, “and they literally go to cuckoo world, cloud cuckoo.”

“Cuckoo” is indeed one way of putting it. Mrs. Jones was released on bond on Sunday morning. Surely that’s one bath time the Jones’ child will never forget.

(Via The Daily Beast)