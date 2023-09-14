After getting smacked down in a massive lawsuit, Alex Jones owes the Sandy Hook families roughly $1.5 billion in damages for his well-documented spreading of conspiracy theories that the horrific school shooting was a “false flag” and the family members mourning the loss of their children were “crisis actors.”

To the surprise of no one, Jones — who appears to be trying to beg Putin to grant him Russian citizenship — has yet to pay the Sandy Hook families a dime. The InfoWars host has, however, dropped an increasingly large amount of money on himself including lavish meals and expenses surrounding his primary home and lake house. Needless to say, the Sandy Hook families are not thrilled.

“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” a lawyer for the families said in a statement. “The families are increasingly concerned and will continue to contest these matters in court.”

Via Associated Press:

In July, Jones spent $7,900 on housekeeping. He dished out more than $6,300 for meals and entertainment, not including groceries, which totaled nearly $3,400 — or roughly $850 per week. A second home, his Texas lake house, cost him nearly $6,700 that month, including maintenance and property taxes, while his vehicles and boats sapped another $5,600, including insurance, maintenance and fuel. His total personal expenses for July topped $93,000, up from nearly $75,000 in April, not including legal fees and other costs for his court cases, according to bankruptcy filings.

The Sandy Hook families are reportedly considering a request for the judge to appoint a trustee to oversee Jones’ spending and prevent “further waste of estate assets.” In response, the shock jock said he deserves a fancy meal and nice vacations after everything he’s been through. You cannot make this up.

“If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal,” Jones said on Tuesday’s episode of InfoWars. “I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight.”

