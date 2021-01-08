During an attempt to blame Antifa for Wednesday’s attempted coup by a Trump mob, InfoWars conspiracy peddler Alex Jones inadvertently revealed that he was directed by the White House, days in advance, to lead the MAGA crowd to the Capitol building. While describing his version of events as a speaker for the protest that sought to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results, Jones disclosed to viewers of The Alex Jones Show that he was given specific instructions on how to herd everyone towards the Capitol building. However, he says there was already a crowd on its way there, which he claims is when things went sideways as the angry mob quickly switched from protesters to domestic terrorists. Via Media Matters for America:

And then the White House told me three days before, “We’re going to have you lead the march. The Secret Service — before Trump finishes, 30 minutes before — so we’ll lead you to a point, take you out of the front row and lead you to the place where they want you to start the march and Trump will tell people, ‘Go, and I’m going to meet you at the Capitol.’” There was a million people outside of the Ellipse that was — you know, metal detectors, folks coming in. And so, by the time I got out there 20 minutes, 30 minutes before Trump finished his speech there were already hundreds of thousands of people ahead of me marching.

As a noted friend and advisor to the president, Jones stuck to the current administration talking point that Antifa disguised themselves to look like Trump supporters. “They had their classic elbow pads and knee pads, because that’s what the wimps wear, out there screaming, ‘F Antifa’ and Proud Boy chants to try and blame the Proud Boys,” Jones said. Contrary to the claims of Jones and other Republican leaders like Matt Gaetz, the FBI has said there is “no indication” that Antifa was involved.

(Via Media Matters for America)