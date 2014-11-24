Alexandra Daddario Compared What She’s Like In Sexy Magazine Shoots Vs. Real Life

Alexandra Daddario is about to be everywhere again. She was the key player in one of the most memorable scenes, sexy or otherwise, of 2014, which is why she was included in GQ‘s “Year In Hotness” feature. Expect her to win similar accolades from multiple publications, including Esquire, UPROXX, and Highlights for Children (they could use an increase in subscriptions).

But Daddario would like her admirers to know that the version of herself that appears in magazines doesn’t resemble what she’s like in real-life, and she took to Twitter to prove it.

Me in @GQMagazine this month vs. Me in life pic.twitter.com/w2eFVj88zX — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) November 21, 2014

When paint-splashed pants make a comeback in 2015, we have Daddario (and Janey) to thank/blame.