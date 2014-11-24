Alexandra Daddario Compared What She’s Like In Sexy Magazine Shoots Vs. Real Life

Alexandra Daddario is about to be everywhere again. She was the key player in one of the most memorable scenes, sexy or otherwise, of 2014, which is why she was included in GQ‘s “Year In Hotness” feature. Expect her to win similar accolades from multiple publications, including Esquire, UPROXX, and Highlights for Children (they could use an increase in subscriptions).
But Daddario would like her admirers to know that the version of herself that appears in magazines doesn’t resemble what she’s like in real-life, and she took to Twitter to prove it.
When paint-splashed pants make a comeback in 2015, we have Daddario (and Janey) to thank/blame.
The right picture is exactly how I’ve always imagined our first encounter to go. <3
Bill?
Still completely hot.
Lucky dog.
So long as that infamous “True Detective” scene wasn’t all CGI, this does nothing to diminish my adoration. Whammy me!
you read gawker? lol
Whoever did the photoshop on the GQ picture really needs to practice a bit more. That is a weirdly unattractive image of a very attractive person.
as long as I have a face she has a place to sit
One of each, please.
GQ just posted a BTS video of this photoshoot with an accompanying interview and it requires another post.
