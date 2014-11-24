Alexandra Daddario Compared What She’s Like In Sexy Magazine Shoots Vs. Real Life

#True Detective
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.24.14 11 Comments

Alexandra Daddario is about to be everywhere again. She was the key player in one of the most memorable scenes, sexy or otherwise, of 2014, which is why she was included in GQ‘s “Year In Hotness” feature. Expect her to win similar accolades from multiple publications, including Esquire, UPROXX, and Highlights for Children (they could use an increase in subscriptions).

But Daddario would like her admirers to know that the version of herself that appears in magazines doesn’t resemble what she’s like in real-life, and she took to Twitter to prove it.

When paint-splashed pants make a comeback in 2015, we have Daddario (and Janey) to thank/blame.

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Detective
TAGSALEXANDRA DADDARIOGQTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP