Lauren Boebert may often cause a ruckus on Capitol Hill, but she’s arguably more disruptive back in her home state of Colorado. On Sunday, the MAGA lawmaker, who does things like heckle Joe Biden as he’s talking about his dead son, was escorted out of a regional production of the Beetlejuice musical for doing things one doesn’t do at a musical.

It started as a kind of blind item. The Denver Post reported that two people had been booted from the city’s Buell Theater during a touring performance of the Broadway show take on Tim Burton’s beloved second feature. The pair were accused of doing things like vaping, singing, recording the performance, and in general “causing a disturbance.”

During intermission the two were given a warning following multiple complaints from fellow theatergoers. About five minutes into Act II, they were at it again, being loud while recording the show. Then, according to an incident report, things got worse:

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

The report says that while they were being escorted out, one of them said “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’ ”

The report did not identify either ejected audience member. But Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, later confirmed that one of them was the state’s most notorious representative.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’ ” Sexton said.

Boebert has a history of chaotic behavior, as do her family members. Her soon-to-be ex-husband, who once exposed himself at a bowling alley, got the cops called on him after he sped his car around a residential area while “probably drunk.”

(Via The Denver Post)