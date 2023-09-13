Are we alone in the universe? Probably not. But so far there’s been little hard proof of alien life, despite what Tucker Carlson says. What, then, to make of the mysterious, mummified creature that was unveiled Tuesday in Mexico’s Congress, which one UFO expert described as a “clear demonstration” of “non-human” remains, and probably an alien? Many on social media didn’t seem convinced. After all, they said, the corpse looks a little too much like E.T., the dang extra-terrestrial.

Too close to ET to believable https://t.co/asILJmHO6x — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 13, 2023

Per The New York Post, images of the two mystery corpses — which were actually found in Peru back in 2017, and which had three fingers on each hand as well as elongated heads — inspired more scrutiny than awe. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was among those making the most obvious comparison, likening the creatures to Steven Spielberg‘s kindly alien, who crushed the world box office back in 1982.

Others went into more detail. “So the Mexicans discovered a 1,000-year-old mummy which supposedly is an alien. And this alien happens to: 1: look exactly like Spielberg’s ET 2. have a human-looking body – one head, two hands, two legs,” tweeted entrepreneur Nikos Drandakis, who concluded it was a “very hard pill to swallow…”

So the Mexicans discovered a 1,000-year-old mummy which supposedly is an alien. And this alien happens to: 1: look exactly like Spielberg's ET

2. have a human-looking body – one head, two hands, two legs. A very hard pill to swallow… https://t.co/S1Oq51mbb1 — Nikos Drandakis (@drandakis) September 13, 2023

Others made jokes, like comparing them to “crazy plane lady” Tiffany Gomas.

During the presentation, ufologist Jaime Maussan claimed that the bodies were between 700 and 1,800 years old and that X-rays had revealed “eggs” inside. Maussan also said that DNA testing had revealed that “these specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” He concluded, “We are not alone.”

Others clearly aren’t so sure.

(Via NY Post)