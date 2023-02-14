Since Friday three unidentified objects that were flying (or, to put it more succinctly, UFOs) have been shot down by American fighter pilots. Government agents are still investigating what they are (or at least are still keeping it under wraps from the public). On Monday we reached an inevitable step in the story: People, already on edge due to the Chinese mystery balloon, began openly speculating that they may be extraterrestrials. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said they weren’t (though added she loves the movie E.T.), but that didn’t stop chill guy Tucker Carlson from madly speculating about an invasion from beyond the stars.

Tucker Carlson on the possibility that the objects that were shot down are from aliens: “That means at some point they’re probably going to demand to be taken to our leader, and what are we going to say then?” pic.twitter.com/VnjWJcE54A — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 14, 2023

“What exactly were all three of these objects?” Carlson mused on his high-rated nightly Fox News show. “As of yesterday, nobody seemed to know.”

He then played a clip of Air Force General Glen Van Herck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, fielding a question about them being related to aliens.

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” Van Herck said. “We continue to assess every threat, or potential threat – unknown – that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it.”

That was enough for Carlson to scare the crap out of his more gullible viewers:

Could be aliens. So here you have three unknown objects in three days. If these things are extraterrestrial, what we’re seeing is an alien invasion. That means at some point they’re probably gonna demand to be taken to our leader. And what are we gonna say then? “This is Kamala Harris. She once dated Montel Williams, but now she runs our country because her boss is senile.” Pretty embarrassing.

If the UFOs are indeed from some alien species, there’s a good chance they haven’t heard of Montel Williams. If they have, they’d probably be impressed that Williams dated a future vice president, and one who’s powerful enough to reunite The New Radicals.

(Via Mediaite)