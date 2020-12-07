In a report full of several “whoa if true” moments, a former Israeli general not only claims that aliens have been in contact with government officials for years, but that Donald Trump knows all about it. The general in question is noted Israeli professor Haim Eshed, who served as the head of the Israel space security program for almost 30 years and is the three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, so his credentials check out. As for his recent claims about the existence of a “Galactic Federation” that has been working the United States and Israeli government for years, well, that’s open to debate. Via The Jerusalem Post:

The 87-year-old former space security chief gave further descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US, which ostensibly have been made because they wish to research and understand “the fabric of the universe.” This cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

While the existence of a secret alliance between humans and aliens might sound far-fetched, it’s nothing compared to Eshed’s claim that Trump has knowledge of government officials working with extraterrestrials and was “on the verge” of blurting it out to the world before the Galactic Federation stopped him. Just think about that for a second. Donald Trump is in possession of earth-shattering information, and we’re supposed to believe he didn’t tweet it out and/or use it to overturn the 2020 election? Seems a little out there.

As for why the aliens don’t want to reveal their existence yet, humanity needs to work some things out first. Namely we need to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are,” Eshed says.

