Amanda Seyfried‘s awards and nominations list is growing ever longer.

The actress, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Emmys and Best Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Film at the Golden Globes for her revelatory performance in Hulu’s The Dropout, took home Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. (A brief tangent: limited series performers should be recognized for their work, but not every category needs a Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)-length name.)

Before the award show, Seyfried told an Access Hollywood reporter on the red carpet that her Dior gown kept “ripping” and “breaking.” Right on cue, the dress slipped off her shoulder. “I’m just going to take off my dress,” the Twin Peaks: The Return actress joked during the interview. “Honestly, it’s old! It’s beautiful.” Handled like a pro.

The Critics Choice Awards would have been Seyfried’s second ceremony of the week, but she wasn’t in attendance to accept her trophy at the Golden Globes. She had something better to do: work on a Thelma and Louise musical with Evan Rachel Wood. Although to be fair, “watching Mean Girls for the 47th time” counts as something better to do than go to the Golden Globes.

(Via People)