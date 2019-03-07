Amazon Will Close All Of Its Pop-Up Stores In The U.S., And Customers Have Mixed Feelings

Amazon announced this week that the company plans to close down all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States by the end of April after tinkering with the concept since 2014. These stores are can be found in mall kiosks, or inside other stores such as Whole Foods and Kohl’s, and primarily sell technology such as tablets, e-readers, and Echo and Alexa devices. The shops typically take up only few hundred square feet of space and are staffed by Amazon employees to help educate consumers about the products.

An Amazon spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday: “After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program.” This is not a sign that Amazon is moving away from brick-and-mortar concept, however — in fact, quite the opposite.

The company is about to debut a new line of grocery stores and is also adding more locations to its popular “Amazon Go” cashierless convenience stores, along with other retail options.

Amazon is expanding its bookstores as well as its so-called 4-star stores, which sell products rated four stars or higher by Amazon customers, “where we provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection,” the spokeswoman said. “We look forward to opening additional locations of both stores this year.”

Products at these stores will include books, toys, games, home and kitchen goods, electronics, and Amazon devices among other items, she said.

