Amy Schumer is not a professional truck driver, but thanks to a viral post on social media the comedian has had to address both a very vulgar shirt and some very bizarre mentions of vehicular manslaughter. The latest meme to circle the interwebs looks to be an edited image of Schumer as a truck driver with an extremely odd backstory, all in an effort to sell some obscure merchandise.

The whole ordeal revolves around a truck stop called Celinas. Though the initial image in question went viral on Facebook, Celina’s apparently has a Twitter account where identical posts also live. In the image, a woman stands next to a Monster-branded minifridge and looks VERY much like Amy Schumer with a tattoo on her face that the truck stop claims has a tragic backstory. The post says that the woman, apparently named Amelia, won “trucker of the month” and came in to claim her prize while wearing a “truckin -n- f*ckin” novelty tee.

Who says only men can drive trucks?? Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to turn in her Cranking The Hog Reward Points and redeemed this brand new mini fridge valued at over $500 due to the Monster Energy branding. Thanks for continuing to let us service you! pic.twitter.com/cUK2SOtD0E — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 9, 2021

There are a lot of things that seem off about this, initially, starting with the assertion that the minifridge carries a $500 value. Or maybe the “stop pooping in our parking lot” sign in the background. But the thing that tipped many off to it potentially being fake was a follow-up comment on Facebook about the teardrop tattoo on the woman, which is claimed to be there in memory of a pedestrian that was hit and killed by the truck driver when she fell asleep at the wheel.

Quit calling her Amy Schumer. Amy Schumer doesn't have a tattoo for accidentally running over a pedestrian. — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 10, 2021

That had many, including Snopes, calling shenanigans on the image. And a New York Post story described Schumer herself as “stunned” by the doppelgänger appearing at a Celina, Tennessee truck stop. Schumer did post about the truck stop on Twitter, but didn’t address whether she thought the image was fake or not.

Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me😢 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 10, 2021

The Post apparently interviewed the “manager” behind the account, who assured them it was all very real and that the teardrop tattoo story was legit as well.