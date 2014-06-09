An 11-Year-Old Long Island Girl Beat Thousands Of Others In The Doodle 4 Google Competition

06.09.14 4 years ago

I have some drawing skills, and was even going to major in fine arts in college before realizing that was a terrible decision. I was terrible with shading, but this little girl is fantastic. Audrey Zhang beat out thousands of others to win the Doodle 4 Google competition. From NBC NY:

Audrey Zhang of Levittown drew a whimsical water cleaning machine, titled “Back to Mother Nature,” for the contest, which was based on the theme “If I could invent one thing to make the world a better place.”

Zhang created what she called a “transformative water purifier” that would clean dirty rivers, lakes and oceans.

“I came up with this design when I learned that not everyone has clean water,” she said in a video posted Sunday by Google. “My invention can clean water at a very fast pace.”

She is 11 and dropping words like, “transformative water purifier” and I can barely say “Sauvignon” at weddings. What does this talented young lady get for the big win?

For winning the competition, Zhang received a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology grant for her school, Island Trees Memorial Middle School. She also got to take a trip to Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, and received a new computer, a tablet and a T-shirt printed with her drawing.

Google said it will also make a $40,000 donation in her name to a charity providing clean water to schools in Bangladesh.

Well, that’s pretty fantastic. Just going to Google headquarters would be a thrill for a kid, but winning a competition against thousands of others with a cool idea, that’s great.

(Via NBC NY)

